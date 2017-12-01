STUDY: 70 Percent of B2B Businesses Have Lost a Deal Due to Ordering-Specific Pain Points

CloudCraze study finds a significant gap between B2B buyer expectations and the

commerce experiences enterprises provide



CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B commerce is undergoing a massive

digital transformation, leading to higher customer expectations for a seamless

experience and robust ordering options. However, many B2B organizations rely on

inflexible, outdated commerce systems, creating a gap between what B2B buyers

expect and what enterprises can provide. CloudCraze's 2017 B2B Digital Commerce

Imperative study found that roughly a quarter (27 percent) of B2B organizations

plan to spend at least $2 million in the next fiscal year on their commerce

systems to improve digital experiences.



To further understand how flexible, cloud-based solutions can solve for the

complex needs of digital buyers, CloudCraze, the enterprise B2B commerce

platform built natively on Salesforce, surveyed nearly 200 B2B and B2C

businesses with an online presence about their pain points, investments, and

priorities when it comes to commerce. The study found that more than 65 percent

of B2B businesses are running on commerce platforms that are over two years old,

demonstrating a lag in the implementation of sophisticated digital offerings.



"The digital shift is revolutionizing the B2B commerce industry, so B2B

businesses must reevaluate how they interact with customers and execute sales

strategies," said Chris Dalton, CEO of CloudCraze. "There is a clear rift within

the industry when it comes to the expectations of B2B buyers and opportunities

provided by enterprises."



B2B Commerce Complexities Lead To Missed Revenue Opportunities



As digital capabilities have improved, consumer expectations have also

increased. The study found that in today's B2B world, 55 percent of business

buyers expect mobile access to a seller's commerce platform, and 52 percent



expect convenient payment processes. But many B2B commerce systems do not

provide these offerings and as a result, experience challenges like:



* Cost efficiency (37 percent)

* Providing a seamless, omni-channel customer experience (35 percent)

* Gaining a holistic view of the customer (31 percent)

* Effectively using commerce data (30 percent)



These pain points caused nearly a third (31 percent) of B2B businesses to miss

out on $2 million in sales.



The study found that B2B businesses' biggest obstacles in solving these issues

are the cost of new technology (54 percent), as well as a lack of desire and

willingness within the organization to innovate (44 percent). This leaves

companies in a constant state of increasing technological debt, as they fall

behind to innovative and forward-thinking companies that are investing in these

advanced systems.



B2B Business Priorities and Investment Plans Aren't Always Aligned



B2B businesses know they need to provide quality digital commerce experiences.

Among survey respondents, 38 percent of B2B organizations ranked offering an

outstanding buyer experience as their highest priority.



Despite these priorities, many organizations are not investing in the necessary

technology to make them a reality. Three in four B2B organizations do not make

technology updates a top priority.



"B2B commerce is expected to grow at an annual rate of nearly eight percent over

the next three years," added Ray Grady, EVP of CloudCraze. "Therefore,

technological advancements through cloud-based solutions should be the top

priority for organizations looking to facilitate a quality customer experience.

Self-service capabilities and advanced payment options allow B2B organizations

to be more efficient and accurate with their ordering process, which will go a

long way in improving the buyer journey and driving revenue."



For more information on CloudCraze, visit www.cloudcraze.com.



About CloudCraze

CloudCraze delivers robust B2B Commerce native on Salesforce. With the power of

Salesforce and agility of the cloud, CloudCraze allows businesses to generate

online revenue fast and easily scale for growth. It delivers seamless

interactions across commerce, sales, marketing and service channels for a 360-

degree view of data that's 100% connected to the customer. The powerful

CloudCraze platform with its trusted Salesforce infrastructure and core

capabilities provides infinite flexibility to extend functionality, add products

and channels, and conduct billions of dollars in transactions anywhere.

CloudCraze powers eCommerce for Coca-Cola, Avid, AB InBev, Barry-Callebaut,

Ecolab, GE, L'Oreal, Kellogg's, WABCO and more.



CloudCraze was one of 8 firms recognized in The Forrester Wave(TM): B2B Commerce

Suites, Q2 2015 and as a Visionary in the March 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for

Digital Commerce. CloudCraze is a Platinum Salesforce ISV Partner.



Salesforce, App Cloud, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of

salesforce.com, inc.



Media contacts

Rachel Gulden

Account Executive

rachel.gulden(at)walkersands.com

312.267.0530



Sarah Traxler

Director of Marketing

sarah.traxler(at)cloudcraze.com

866.217.3210









