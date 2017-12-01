Intertrust shareholders approve appointment of Maarten de Vries as member of Management Board and CFO

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Amsterdam - January 12, 2017 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company")

[ticker symbol INTER], the leading global provider of high-value trust, fund and

corporate services, is pleased to announce that during the Extraordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders held today, Mr. Maarten de Vries was appointed as a

member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Intertrust

N.V.



Mr. de Vries's appointment has also been approved by Dutch regulators and he

will start in his new role as of January 16, 2017, for a first term of four

years.



For further information

Intertrust N.V.

Anne Louise Metz

Director of Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications

annelouise.metz(at)intertrustgroup.com

Tel: +31 20 577 1157



About Intertrust

Intertrust is the leading global provider of high-value trust, fund and

corporate services, with approximately 2,400 employees located throughout a

network of 41 offices in 30 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and

the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its

clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business

services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital

market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market

positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the

Netherlands, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands and Jersey. Intertrust works with

global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial

institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.



Intertrust NV - Press Release - EGM CFO appointment approved:

http://hugin.info/171118/R/2070911/778111.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.



The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Intertrust Group via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.intertrustgroup.com/



PressRelease by

Intertrust Group

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/12/2017 - 15:33

Language: English

News-ID 517303

Character count: 2320

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Intertrust Group

Stadt: Amsterdam





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease