Amsterdam - January 12, 2017 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company")
[ticker symbol INTER], the leading global provider of high-value trust, fund and
corporate services, is pleased to announce that during the Extraordinary General
Meeting of Shareholders held today, Mr. Maarten de Vries was appointed as a
member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Intertrust
N.V.
Mr. de Vries's appointment has also been approved by Dutch regulators and he
will start in his new role as of January 16, 2017, for a first term of four
years.
For further information
Intertrust N.V.
Anne Louise Metz
Director of Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications
annelouise.metz(at)intertrustgroup.com
Tel: +31 20 577 1157
About Intertrust
Intertrust is the leading global provider of high-value trust, fund and
corporate services, with approximately 2,400 employees located throughout a
network of 41 offices in 30 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and
the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its
clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business
services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital
market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market
positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the
Netherlands, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands and Jersey. Intertrust works with
global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial
institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

http://hugin.info/171118/R/2070911/778111.pdf


Source: Intertrust Group via GlobeNewswire

http://www.intertrustgroup.com/
Date: 01/12/2017 - 15:33
Language: English
News-ID 517303
Character count: 2320



