Taconic Biosciences Expands European Immunodeficient Animal Production

(firmenpresse) - HUDSON, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in genetically engineered mouse models and associated services, announced that effective January 16, 2017, the company has begun production of commercial animals in its Cologne, Germany facility. Taconic offers rodent models at a variety of health status options. This decision comes in response to increased industry demand for mouse models at more restrictive flora statuses. A key facet of Taconic's global quality program is harmonization among all commercial facilities. The Cologne site will utilize the same strict processes and standards employed at other Taconic locations, including stringent genetic and health controls. Gnotobiotic animals produced in Cologne will meet the , frequently used in immunology, oncology, and microbiome research.

"Taconic is expanding our production facilities in response to growing demand for our genetically engineered models (GEMs) and services. These state of the art facilities utilize individually ventilated cages (IVCs) to support our desire to offer consistent animals with clearly defined health and genetic characteristics. As our European business expands, we expect to add new models and capabilities to the Cologne location," said Dr. Robert Rosenthal, chief executive officer of Taconic Biosciences. Two popular Taconic strains, the and , will be available for delivery starting the week of January 16, 2017, with additional strains added in the future.

The Cologne site has over twenty years' experience for leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic clients. Taconic Biosciences is fully licensed to utilize CRISPR/Cas9, homologous recombination and other technologies to develop custom mouse and rat models, including humanized, knockout, knock-in, inducible shRNA, or microRNA expressing models.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc. Taconic Biosciences is a global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic helps biotechnology companies and institutions acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.





