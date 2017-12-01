Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Results

Conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) - A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time), to discuss the fiscal 2017 third quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Louis-Philippe Carriere, Chief Financial Officer.

Replay of the conference

A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 9, 2017, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company's website.

