       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial Real Estate


Killam Apartment REIT Announces Timing of 2016 Results and Conference Call

ID: 517314
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016, on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 10:00 AM ET.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

In Toronto: 647-252-4489

Outside Toronto (toll free, within North America): 877-407-0336

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Killam's website at . A replay will be available on Killam's website for 90 days after the conference call.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing multi-family apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's current portfolio includes $1.9 billion in real estate assets. Killam's strategy to maximize its value and long-term profitability includes concentrating on three key areas of growth: 1) increasing the earnings from its existing portfolio, 2) expanding its portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Contacts:
Dale Noseworthy, CPA, CA, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Planning

(902) 442-0388



More information:
http://www.killamproperties.com/



Keywords (optional):

killam-apartment-reit,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/12/2017 - 15:52
Language: English
News-ID 517314
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Killam Apartment REIT
Stadt: HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA


Number of hits: 43

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial Real Estate




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.458
Registriert Heute: 16
Registriert Gestern: 39
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 274


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z