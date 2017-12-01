Celebrity Chefs Recipes & Luxury Kitchen Equipment Online Store Launched

Celeb Chef Cooking announces launch of their all-inclusive cooking and shopping website. The site features cooking and expert tips videos by prominent celebrity chefs such as Gordon Ramsey and Wolfgang Puck, among others. Additionally, appliances and edibles can be bought from the store.

The recipes featured range from everyday basics like how to make perfect rice to more advanced forms of Western Italian and Oriental cooking. Visitors can shop online from the store for utensils, knives and other accessories.

For more information visit http://celebchefcooking.com



For more information visit [http://celebchefcooking.com](http://celebchefcooking.com/)



Finding reliable websites that offer cooking tips can become an ongoing search. Even when a good resource is found, shopping for utensils and practical tips requires additional time and effort. Celeb Chef Cooking is a rare find that aggregates all of this under one online roof.



Some of the celebrity chefs who offer tips and expert advice include famous names such as Gordon Ramsay, Wolfgang Puck, Ming Tsai and Emeril Lagasse to name just a few. The tips are interspersed with fun facts from the life and cooking habits of these famous chefs. The plethora of celebrity chefs on this website have also very generously contributed a wide range of unique and delicious recipes.



Some of the recipes on the site include Chocolate Mousse, Barbecued Chicken Pizza, Slow Cooked Beef Short Ribs, Chorizo Stuffed Meatloaf and much more. For those who would like to invest in some good quality kitchen appliances the Celeb Chef Cooking website has a listing of interesting and sophisticated equipment.



Some of the gadgets on offer include smart ovens, espresso makers, juicers, blenders and a whole range of kitchen knives. The Butcher Box feature allows customers to order beef which will be delivered to their doorstep. The beef that is delivered is from cows that have been 100% grass fed.



Customers can also order other snacks and cookies from the website. With so many thoughtful and useful features all and put together under one banner, Celeb Chef Cooking is the place to visit for every kitchen related requirement. For more information visit the link given above.





