2017 Future of Education Technology Conference Announces STEM Excellence Awards Finalists

Nine Schools Recognized for Exemplary STEM Education Programs in Elementary, Middle and High School Categories

(firmenpresse) - PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- The (FETC), the largest, national, independent education technology conference, today announced the nine schools named finalists of the . During the 37th annual ed tech event, taking place January 24 - 27, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., the three finalist schools in each category -- elementary, middle and high school -- will present their innovative approaches to STEM education to FETC attendees. The winners will be formally announced on Thursday, January 26.

"Education around the STEM fields -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- has become a primary focus for schools in preparing their students for the jobs of the future. The STEM Excellence Awards program recognizes the schools that have demonstrated successful, innovative approaches to STEM education and enhanced how their students learn these crucial subjects," said Jennifer Womble, program chair of FETC. "Our nine finalist schools have distinguished themselves by creating exceptional STEM education programs. We are delighted to recognize their successes, and we applaud all participating schools for showing how they make STEM a priority."

The nine schools recognized as STEM Excellence Awards finalists are:

Elementary School Division

Liberty Elementary School, Loudoun County Public Schools, South Riding, Va.

Mountain View Elementary School, Prince William County Schools, Haymarket, Va.

Oxford Elementary School, Oxford USD 358, Oxford, Kan.

Middle School Division

Engineering and Science University Magnet Middle School, New Haven Public Schools, Hamden, Conn.

Laing Middle School of Science and Technology, Charleston County School District, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Rose Park Magnet Middle Prep, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville, Tenn.

High School Division

Engineering and Science University Magnet High School, New Haven Public Schools, Hamden, Conn.

Mater Academy Charter, Miami Dade School District, Hialeah Gardens, Fla.

Riverview High School, Anglophone East School District, Riverview, New Brunswick, Canada

Throughout the conference, each finalist will present in the STEM Theater, located at Booth No. 1805 in the FETC exposition hall. During these sessions, representatives from each of the nine schools will showcase their exemplary strategies for teaching STEM to their students, providing attendees with practical tips and proven processes they can use to support a successful STEM program at their own schools.

The three winning schools in each category will be announced live during the STEM Excellence keynote session, taking place on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

The STEM Excellence Awards are judged by a panel of seven high-ranking education professionals from across the U.S., including:

Timothy Childers, assistant principal for Technology Integration, L&N STEM Academy;

Karie Huttner, education technology coordinator and math resource teacher, Verona Area School District;

Dr. Carla Johnson, associate dean for Research, Engagement and Global Partnerships and professor of science education, College of Education, Purdue University;

Todd Kennedy, manager of Technology Services, Golden Hills School Division No. 75;

Lance Lennon, district technology director, Eagle Grove Community School District;

Dr. Erin Peters-Burton, director and associate professor, Division of Educational Psychology, Research Methods and Education Policy, George Mason University; and

Mark Smith, executive director, Michigan Association for Computer Users in Learning (MACUL), and chair, FETC STEM Excellence Awards Committee.

This distinguished panel of judges evaluated all applications based on each school's use of interdisciplinary curriculum, collaboration, design and problem solving, as well as the STEM experiences offered to their students.

More details about the 2017 STEM Excellence Awards can be accessed at: .

Additional information about FETC 2017 is available at or by calling toll-free 1-800-727-1227.

The National Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), the largest, national, independent education technology conference, annually attracts thousands of education and technology leaders from around the world. Delivering strategies and best practices for student success and schoolwide advancement, FETC is known as one of the nation's premier education technology events! Recognized for its outstanding program year after year, FETC provides CTOs, CIOs, Innovation Directors, Special Ed/Pupil Services Directors, Early Childhood Directors, Media Specialists, Technologists, Administrators and other Educators the opportunity to explore the most effective integration of technology across the curriculum -- from preK-12 -- through premium sessions, intensive workshops, various concurrent sessions, live demonstrations of several hundred hardware and software products, plus much more.

LRP Conferences, LLC, an affiliate of LRP Publications, produces more than a dozen professional conferences and trade shows annually including: Campus Technology Conference, Ergonomics Conference & ErgoExpo, Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), Recruiting Trends Conference, and Talent Acquisition Tech Conference.

LRP Publications, founded in 1977 by Kenneth Kahn, is a broad-based media company serving business and education professionals. Specializing in the fields of education administration, education law, education technology, federal employment, human resources, workers' compensation and disability, the company publishes hundreds of books, pamphlets, newsletters, videos and online resources on various topics including Title 1 and Special Education. Additionally, LRP publishes two industry-leading magazines: Human Resources Executive® and Risk & Insurance®, plus delivers top-quality training and professional development with eLearning, conferences and tradeshows including: HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, National Institute on Legal Issues of Educating Individuals with Disabilities®, National Workers' Compensation and Disability Conference® & Expo and dozens more. For a complete list of LRP products, eCourses and conferences, please visit .

Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC)

