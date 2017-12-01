PIPSC Issues Call for Alternative Pay System to Deal with Phoenix Problems

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) is calling on the federal government to introduce a separate pay system to deal with the most serious Phoenix pay problems and ensure federal employees are properly paid.

"Our members have waited far too long, and we've heard far too many horror stories," said PIPSC President Debi Daviau. "Employees who are struggling with substantially reduced pay - or no pay at all - should be paid through a separate but parallel system until the problems with Phoenix are fixed and they can be reintegrated into the system."

"We were promised that the shortcomings with emergency pay would be addressed," added Daviau, "and that someone who has not been adequately paid could have access to salary advances. Right now, they have nothing. It's been almost a year since the Phoenix fiasco was foisted on our members. The government's calls for patience have grown unreasonable."

PIPSC represents some 55,000 public-sector scientists and other professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government.

