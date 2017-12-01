Laurel Hill Welcomes Bonita Sears to Our Canadian Team

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO and NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- The Laurel Hill Advisory Group is pleased to announce Bonita Sears has joined our Canadian team as Vice President of Business Development for Eastern Canada working out of Laurel Hill's Toronto office.

"We are thrilled to have Bonita join our team," stated Laurel Hill's President, David Salmon. "Her 13 years of financial service experience, relationships and expertise will further cement Laurel Hill as Canada's leading Shareholder Communications firm."

"I am very excited to join the Laurel Hill team and to build on the reputation of delivering critical solutions and value for service," added Bonita Sears.

Prior to joining Laurel Hill, Bonita spent 13 years in financial services holding Director and Vice President roles for various financial communications firms including Bowne and RR Donnelley. Her experience in providing solutions for clients has led her to engage with a broad cross-section of publicly traded companies. Assisting these companies with their IPO's, M&A transactions and all compliance related documents. Bonita has a bachelor of commerce from St. Mary's University with an emphasis on Marketing and Economics.

About The Laurel Hill Advisory Group

The Laurel Hill Advisory Group is North America's only independent, cross border Shareholder Communications firm, focusing on Proxy Solicitation, Informational Agent, Depositary, Escrow and Escheatment solutions. Our team's experience has resulted in Canada's best proxy contest win record for the past 9 years. We are regularly engaged on high profile, complex and contentious situations involving M&A, restructuring, and corporate governance issues. Cross border operations allows us to effectively reach shareholders regardless of their location - Canada, US and globally. For more information, please visit us at .

Contacts:



Laurel Hill Advisory Group

David Salmon

604-620-2224





Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Bonita Sears

647-775-8292





More information:

http://www.laurelhill.com/canada/canada_homea



PressRelease by

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/12/2017 - 17:04

Language: English

News-ID 517330

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO and NEW YORK, NEW YORK





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease