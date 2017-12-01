Bandung SEO Backlinking Automatic Content Submission Marketing Services Launched

Pradana Enterprise, a Bandung, Indonesia, digital marketing agency, launched a variety of digital marketing services including SEO backlinking, automatic content submission, social media marketing and others. The company offers one-time specific services such as backlink generation, press release or content writing, and social media following.

Internet marketing has grown tremendously over the past decade, as more and more businesses invest in competitive strategies to become visible to the ever-expanding internet audience. Recent surveys show that more than 90% of all internet clients have used online reviews and Google searches to find information on both online and offline businesses and products.



Google ranking has become one of the most important factors in general digital marketing strategies, as it is through the search engine giants that most people find businesses and services. Ranking high is essential for getting traffic, as studies show that roughly two thirds of all keyword-specific traffic go to the top three search results.



Search engine optimization (SEO) has thus become essential for overall business success, and with the complexity introduced by recent Google algorithm updates, professional SEO expertise is essential.



Pradana Enterprise launched a wide range of SEO and digital marketing services tailor-suited for a variety of purposes.



Unlike most digital marketing agencies providing unclear services in subscription or other types of inclusive packages, Pradana Enterprise gives its clients the possibility to choose among many individual services, without any obligations.



The one-time, instant services include both SEO and social media marketing options.



The SEO services can be accessed instantly, and they feature quantifiable results for a set price. The website features services such as backlink packages (25 EDU backlinks for $29, as well as other offers), press release writing services for press release of different lengths, content writing, automatic article submission to up to 1000 sites, and other SEO services.





Social media services include follower generation across a variety of platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, as well as Facebook like build-up and more.



