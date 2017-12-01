Get the Gear: Latest Must-Haves for Snowboarders

Theres so much choice when it comes to buying the latest snowboarding gear  this article picks out the up and coming, must-have items.

(firmenpresse) - When you hit the slopes for your next snowboarding holiday, youve got to do it the right way. Dont waste your time and money buying cheap and ineffective gear when you can invest in high-tech, high quality stuff that will give you the ride of your life, time and time again! Read on to find out my recommended items; from the latest gadgets to the cutting-edge clothing.



Top 5 Snowboarding Must-Haves



 GoPro Hero5 Black



This ones a bit of a no-brainer. If you want amazing footage of your time on the slopes, GoPro is the go-to brand. The Hero5 is everything you know and love about the Hero4, with the addition of an interactive touch-screen and 4k video capture, which gives you the sharpest quality possible. At £349, youre paying for the infinite pleasure of seeing the look on peoples faces when you reveal the amazing footage from your snowboarding holiday!



 PIQ Ski Boot Sensor



Strap this waterproof sensor onto your boot and youll be rewarded with a whole bunch of fun facts to marvel over after your run. The combination of a pressure sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and magnometer will produce exact data on your speed, carving angle, rotation, and air-time  not bad! Team your little friend with the handy app (available on iOS and Android) so you can check out your stats while youre on the slopes.



 BearTek Bluetooth Gloves



Forget the unnecessary effort of removing your gloves to skip a song or take a call while youre on the slopes. BearTeks snow gloves have a wireless sync module (with a whopping 80 hours of battery life) that pairs with your phone via Bluetooth. If youre into the idea of these gloves, you can also purchase a separate wireless module that can control your GoPro.



 Helly Hansen Elevation Shell



This is not just a jacket  this is the jacket for all freeriders out there. With the classic 3L fabric and a brand new flow membrane, Helly says this jacket goes above and beyond in being able to regulate body temperature on the slopes, while the venting system is perfectly designed to work with backpacks. You can be even more adventurous on the slopes with this jacket, because theres a built in RECCO Rescue System and high-vis details so you can be spotted from a greater distance.





 Forcite Alpine Helmet



We all know that its very important to protect your head while youre on the slopes  did you also know that protecting your head comes with the added bonuses of HD video, tracking, helmet-to-helmet communication and hands-free calling? No? Well, look no further than Forcites Smart Ski Helmet for one of the most cutting-edge pieces of headgear out there.



And Remember...



If you want to protect yourself and look after your top-rate boarding gear, dont forget to take out travel insurance before your next snowboarding holiday. InsureMore will give plenty of cover for you when you hit the slopes, as well as covering all of your equipment. No matter how high-tech and protective your gear is, you should always have the extra protection of travel insurance when you go snowboarding  just in case!





Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip, family, annual, cruise travel and winter sports insurance.

