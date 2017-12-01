Escape to Australia's Most Exclusive Beach Getaways

Discover Australias most exclusive and beautiful spots, perfect for a long haul beach holiday.

(firmenpresse) - If youre seeking that unforgettable beach holiday, Australia is the place to go! With an abundance of breathtaking resorts and great weather, this country is the perfect area for a long and luxurious vacation. In any of these five resorts you will be spoiled with tranquil scenery, incredible rooms, delicious food and beachfront adventure.



Haggerstone



Haggerstone is the ideal location for any traveller. You can enjoy a magical Australian beach holiday in this all-inclusive boutique resort situated on the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland. From gourmet local food to rustic private villas, this is a place youll never want to leave. The individually-designed lodges all open onto the beachfront with a great view of the turquoise sea. All adventure activities are included in the accommodation cost: boating, deep sea, spear or river fishing, bird watching, skin diving or snorkelling. Visit an underwater ship wreck from 1840 and the colourful underwater gardens.



Bedarra



This all-inclusive resort centres itself on relaxation: disappear into this tropical haven to unwind from the stress of everyday life. This unforgettable experience will be full of gorgeous views, delicious food and once-in-a-lifetime adventures. Quiet and peaceful, the resort takes only 18 guests at a time to ensure a holiday of tranquillity. The nine villas are surrounded by lush rainforests, turquoise waters or creamy soft sand. With sea kayaking, paddle boarding, self-guided tours through the rainforest and the daily changing menu, this is the perfect holiday to enjoy with that special someone.



Kimberly Sands



Kimberly Sands is the perfect resort for relaxing, adventure, business or a little bit of each! With its exotic location and attentive day spa, you can unwind and be pampered throughout your holiday. Spice up your vacation by taking trips down to the blue water and white sand in only minutes. Kick start your adventure with great Australian activities like sea kayaking, snorkelling or beach volleyball. And if theres business to attend to, a choice of suites and boardrooms are easy places to sit down and work before dining at the award-winning restaurant.





Raes



Raes on Wategos is an exclusive boutique resort on the beachfront. Popular for its tranquil atmosphere and attentive service, this private space is perfect to recharge. It is elegant and luxurious with beautiful bedrooms, an exceptional spa and, of course, the surrounding landscape. There are seven different kinds of rooms to choose from, including the Moroccan Suite, Ocean View Penthouse, Garden Suite and many more. Each come with their own perks such as private pool access, spacious balconies, French doors opening to the pool area and large bathing areas. Soak up the Australian beauty with the surrounding picturesque beaches, orange and pink sunsets, palm trees and dramatic cliff-side scenery.



InsureMore



Travelling Australia is a dream for many, so make sure that you have comprehensive travel insurance to guarantee an entirely relaxing trip. Since you will be outdoors quite a bit, travel insurance will cover any unexpected accidents or problems that can occur whilst abroad. Once secured, you can be safe in knowledge that you will enjoy the idyllic scenery, the fast-paced adventure and the best beach holiday of a lifetime.





Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip, family, annual and cruise travel insurance.

