Ericsson and China Mobile sign strategic agreement to cooperate on Internet of Things

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* Ericsson and China Mobile sign strategic agreement to cooperate on the

Internet of Things as part of China Mobile's Big Connectivity strategy

* The Ericsson Device Connection Platform will be used to manage Internet of

Things connections and provide a unified and consistent service for global

customers

* China Mobile expects to serve 200 million connected devices by 2017

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and China Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. (China Mobile)

signed a strategic agreement to cooperate on the Internet of Things at the China

Mobile Global Partner Conference in Guangzhou, China, on December 20, 2016.



The two companies aim to start in-depth cooperation to manage connections

efficiently, provide a consistent service to global enterprise customers and to

explore new Internet of Things markets.



China Mobile will use the Ericsson Device Connectivity Platform to streamline

the process for provisioning, as well as deploy services to capitalize on new

business opportunities. With the Ericsson platform, China Mobile will be able to

integrate resources of roaming partners and offer global enterprise customers

reliable connectivity based on service level agreements. Other benefits include

a common and unified approach to customer portals and selection of access

network.



Yuejia Sha, Executive Vice President, China Mobile, says: "China Mobile expects

to have 200 million IoT connections by 2017. We stick to the strategy of open

cooperation with our partners for win-win results. China Mobile strengthens the

collaboration with global leading enterprises of advanced platform, application

and intelligent hardware to drive the rapid development of our industry, and

provides superior applications and services to our customers."



Chris Houghton, Head of Region North East Asia, Ericsson, says: "We are very



proud to be selected by China Mobile as a strategic partner for Internet of

Things. These types of applications will also help promote the development and

deployment of 5G technology. We look forward to supporting China Mobile and

developing this business while accelerating large-scale deployments of Internet

of Things across the world."



The Ericsson Device Connection Platform was launched in 2008. It is used by more

than 24 operators and supports 1,700 industry customers. Ericsson also works

together with the Bridge Alliance and the Global M2M Association to realize the

vision of a seamless customer experience with worldwide coverage and superior

quality of service for Internet of Things applications.







NOTES TO EDITORS



For more information on the Ericsson Device Connection Platform, please refer to

the following webpages:



Ericsson Device Connection Platform

https://www.ericsson.com/ourportfolio/products/device-connection-

platform?nav=productcategory002%7Cfgb_101_973



Telia Carrier and Ericsson sign global IoT backbone agreement

https://www.ericsson.com/news/160623-telia-carrier-and-ericsson-sign-global-iot-

backbone-agreement_244039855_c



Ericsson and KDDI partner to deliver Internet of Things connectivity to

enterprises

https://www.ericsson.com/news/2024060



For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit

www.ericsson.com/press



Ericsson is the driving force behind the Networked Society - a world leader in

communications technology and services. Our long-term relationships with every

major telecom operator in the world allow people, business and society to

fulfill their potential and create a more sustainable future.



Our services, software and infrastructure - especially in mobility, broadband

and the cloud - are enabling the telecom industry and other sectors to do better

business, increase efficiency, improve the user experience and capture new

opportunities.



With approximately 115,000 professionals and customers in 180 countries, we

combine global scale with technology and services leadership. We support

networks that connect more than 2.5 billion subscribers. Forty percent of the

world's mobile traffic is carried over Ericsson networks. And our investments in

research and development ensure that our solutions - and our customers - stay in

front.



Founded in 1876, Ericsson has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Net sales

in 2015 were SEK 246.9 billion (USD 29.4 billion). Ericsson is listed on NASDAQ

OMX stock exchange in Stockholm and the NASDAQ in New York.



www.ericsson.com

www.ericsson.com/news

www.twitter.com/ericssonpress

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT



Ericsson Corporate Communications

Phone: +46 10 719 69 92

E-mail: media.relations(at)ericsson.com



Ericsson Investor Relations

Phone: +46 10 719 00 00

E-mail: investor.relations(at)ericsson.com





Ericsson and China Mobile sign strategic IoT agreement (rev. A):

http://hugin.info/1061/R/2070716/778038.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ericsson via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ericsson.com



PressRelease by

Ericsson

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/12/2017 - 19:00

Language: English

News-ID 517353

Character count: 5879

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ericsson

Stadt: STOCKHOLM





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease