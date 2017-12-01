Ericsson and China Mobile sign strategic agreement to cooperate on Internet of Things

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Ericsson and China Mobile sign strategic agreement to cooperate on the
Internet of Things as part of China Mobile's Big Connectivity strategy
* The Ericsson Device Connection Platform will be used to manage Internet of
Things connections and provide a unified and consistent service for global
customers
* China Mobile expects to serve 200 million connected devices by 2017
Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and China Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. (China Mobile)
signed a strategic agreement to cooperate on the Internet of Things at the China
Mobile Global Partner Conference in Guangzhou, China, on December 20, 2016.
The two companies aim to start in-depth cooperation to manage connections
efficiently, provide a consistent service to global enterprise customers and to
explore new Internet of Things markets.
China Mobile will use the Ericsson Device Connectivity Platform to streamline
the process for provisioning, as well as deploy services to capitalize on new
business opportunities. With the Ericsson platform, China Mobile will be able to
integrate resources of roaming partners and offer global enterprise customers
reliable connectivity based on service level agreements. Other benefits include
a common and unified approach to customer portals and selection of access
network.
Yuejia Sha, Executive Vice President, China Mobile, says: "China Mobile expects
to have 200 million IoT connections by 2017. We stick to the strategy of open
cooperation with our partners for win-win results. China Mobile strengthens the
collaboration with global leading enterprises of advanced platform, application
and intelligent hardware to drive the rapid development of our industry, and
provides superior applications and services to our customers."
Chris Houghton, Head of Region North East Asia, Ericsson, says: "We are very
proud to be selected by China Mobile as a strategic partner for Internet of
Things. These types of applications will also help promote the development and
deployment of 5G technology. We look forward to supporting China Mobile and
developing this business while accelerating large-scale deployments of Internet
of Things across the world."
The Ericsson Device Connection Platform was launched in 2008. It is used by more
than 24 operators and supports 1,700 industry customers. Ericsson also works
together with the Bridge Alliance and the Global M2M Association to realize the
vision of a seamless customer experience with worldwide coverage and superior
quality of service for Internet of Things applications.
