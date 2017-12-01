Europe's Best Hi-Tech Business Hotels

Add excitement to your business trip by visiting one of these five hi-tech hotels across Europe!

(firmenpresse) - Travelling can be a tricky business sometimes. Where to stay, how to dine and what to do are all huge questions you may ask yourself when embarking on a new trip. In the modern digital age, there are a few fantastic hi-tech business hotels across Europe that will cater to the likes of a young entrepreneur. These five unique hotels make an impressive base for that much-anticipated business trip.



Amsterdam CityHub



This futuristic hotel has the warmth of a friendly hostel while introducing a unique hi-tech element. Featuring its own unique bar, you can meet new people without having to leave your hotel. You can be the bartender for your friends with your magic wristband that allows you to top up your drinks straight from the tap.



The rooms are what sets this apart from other hotels. Every guest is assigned a cosy and vibrant sleeping pod with Wi-Fi, audio streaming services and versatile mood lighting controlled through an app. While compact, this hotel provides an unforgettable high-tech experience. End your busy day of work by snuggling up in a comfortable and relaxing sleeping pod with your own private window view of Amsterdam.



Prizeotel



In Hamburg City, this designer hotel will sweep you off your feet  or heat them. Your room has heated floors that invite you into a modern and exciting space, with flat screen TVs and music lamps that allow you to play music, take phone calls and charge your device.



Green futuristic pod chairs decorate the lobby while the cosiness of your room oozes a certain charm that isnt always found in high-tech hotels. Search for the digital newspaper kiosk that allows you to read the daily news before beginning your day. A perfect base for exploring the city, the hardworking and friendly team will advise you on where to go and what to see whilst travelling!



Blow Up Hall



This avant-garde hotel combines business and art by designing a perfect business hotel and incorporating interactive art pieces. Forget a reception desk; you will receive an iPhone that leads you to your room and gives you access to the door. Through this phone, you will find everything you need from the concierge service to travel tips. This sleek and comfortable hotel provides the perfect combination of business and pleasure.





Estrel



This business hotel in Berlin is the ideal place for a large conference. With its 15,000-square metre conference room, its second to none for hosting busy meetings. Work hard all day and reward yourself with the hotels unique features. Every night, the conference room transforms into a concert venue. Afterwards, choose from the multiple bars and restaurants in the hotel to spend time with friends and colleagues.



Away from the hustle and bustle of Berlin, Estrel has it all between its four walls: modern rooms with minibars, flat screens and work desks, a spacious lobby, an indoor atrium bar, and an equipped fitness centre.



Sofitel



Go big or go home with Amsterdams historical business hotel. Sofitel served as a convent in the fifteenth century and has been designed into an upscale hotel in the heart of the old centre of Amsterdam. French designer Sybille de Margerie transformed this building into a grand elegant hotel. Although its located in Amsterdam, it gives off an authentic French charm.



The rooms feature Nespresso machines, flat screen TVs and comfortable beds. The meeting rooms are decorated with stained glass windows and chandeliers (not to distract you from important business, of course!). And to unwind at night, spend hours at the breathtaking indoor spa.



