Velan Inc. Reports its Third Quarter 2016/17 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (the "Company"), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its third quarter ended November 30, 2016.

Highlights

Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2016):

First Nine Months Fiscal 2017 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the first nine- months of fiscal 2016):

"The Company continued to feel the impact on sales of a depleted backlog in Fiscal 2016," said John Ball, CFO of Velan Inc. "However, we were able to improve margin and maintain expenses, while our foreign currency hedging policy blunted the negative impact of currency swings."

Yves Leduc, President of Velan Inc., said, "The market downturn has continued to affect our performance in the third quarter, mainly in our North American division, hit by a lower backlog, customers postponing shipments, and large complex orders causing supply chain delays. Also, we are progressing with the deployment of our strategic plan, the first phase of which is heavily focused on driving efficiencies and reducing lead times through operational excellence; in parallel, we are planting the seeds to spark growth in several global markets where we are very well positioned. In summary, despite the turbulent industry environment, we have made the right moves to mitigate its effects and get ready to rebound once the market recovers."

Tom Velan, CEO of Velan Inc. said, "We are encouraged to see improvements in new order bookings in many overseas markets, with net new orders increasing by over 50% in the quarter over the same period last year, and over 30% on a year to date basis."

Dividend

The Board declared an eligible quarterly dividend of CDN$0.10 per share, payable on March 31, 2017, to all shareholders of record as at March 15, 2017.

Conference call

Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the third quarter conference call to be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. (EDT). The toll free call-in number is 1-800-672-3665, access code 21841522. A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253, access code 21841522.

About Velan

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. () is one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$426.9 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

Safe harbour statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like "should", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "continue" or "estimate" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company's filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management's assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS measures

In this press release, the Company presented measures of performance and financial condition that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("non-IFRS measures") and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company. In addition, they provide readers of the Company's consolidated financial statements with enhanced understanding of its results and financial condition, and increase transparency and clarity into the operating results of its core business.

The term "adjusted net earnings" is defined as net income attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus restructuring costs less the income tax effect of the restructuring costs. Refer to the "Reconciliations of Non- IFRS Measures" section in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis included in its Interim Report for the quarter ended November 30, 2016 for a detailed calculation of this measure.

The term "net cash" is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments less bank indebtedness, short-term bank loans, and current portion of long-term bank borrowings. Refer to the "Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures" section in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis included in its Interim Report for the quarter ended November 30, 2016 for a detailed calculation of this measure.

