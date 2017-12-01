       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Cosmopolitan Collection Celebrates Customers With Make Up Organizer Giveaway

Cosmopolitan Collection announced that in order to celebrate their appreciation for their customers, they will offer a giveaway of their top selling make up organizer.

(firmenpresse) - Cosmopolitan Collection had a record-breaking sales period during the recent holidays. Sales were strong and exceeded company goals and projections. In order to celebrate this achievement and their loyal customers, Cosmopolitan Collection is offering a giveaway of their [make up organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G).

"We have some fantastic, loyal customers," said company spokesman Rob Bowser. "These customers have purchased our organizer for themselves or as gifts for friends provided us with great feedback and reviews and have been so enthusiastic about our make up organizer. We want to celebrate them and give back. We would like for customers to send us pictures of how they use their organizer on social media. From the photos received, we will select a customer for a free organizer."

Made of a scratch-resistant acrylic the Cosmopolitan Collection make up organizer is durable and easy to clean. With a combination of drawers and compartments of various sizes, the organizer can hold a large variety of items ranging from makeup pallets to brushes and cotton swabs.

Eight new five-star reviews have been received for the Cosmopolitan Collection organizer this week. Here are some of the things the verified purchasers wrote "Product bought as present for daughter she absolutely loves it. Product just as advertised!" "Gave as a gift for my mom (make up addicts) the material was definitely stronger than expected. Great packaging great size and all very happy with it." "Bought two for gifts. They both loved them!"

Cosmopolitan Collection is offering their best selling acrylic makeup organizer for $42.99, 30% off the regular price. This special discounted price is for a limited time only. The Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer is sold exclusively on [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_su_dp), where free shipping is available for Amazon Prime customers, or on all orders over $49.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."



http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection



Cosmopolitan Collection
http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection

Cosmopolitan Collection
http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection

1490 A George Dieter 206
El Paso, TX
United States



Cosmopolitan Collection
Stadt: El Paso, TX

