FireEye to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results February 2, 2017

(firmenpresse) - MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 on Thursday, February 2, 2017 after the close of the U.S. markets. FireEye will host a conference call the same day at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 877-312-5521 (domestic) or 678-894-3048 (international). A live audio webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . Shortly after the conclusion of the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available at the same website.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 5,300 customers across 67 countries, including more than 825 of the Forbes Global 2000.

Date: 01/12/2017
