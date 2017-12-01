       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Equipment


Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Announces Cash Dividend

ID: 517373
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. ("CESTC" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CEU) (OTCQX: CESDF) announced today that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.0025 per common share on February 15, 2017, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2017.

About Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.

CESTC is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CESTC's business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CESTC has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CESTC is available at or on the Corporation's website at .

THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Contacts:
Tom Simons
President and Chief Executive Officer
Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.
403-269-2800

Craig Nieboer, CA
Chief Financial Officer
Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.
403-269-2800
Or by email at:



More information:
http://www.CanadianEnergyServices.com



Keywords (optional):

canadian-energy-services-undamp, technology-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/12/2017 - 21:24
Language: English
News-ID 517373
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 53

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Equipment




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.466
Registriert Heute: 23
Registriert Gestern: 39
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 204


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z