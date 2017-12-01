AMD to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results on January 31, 2017

       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that it will webcast its earnings conference call on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at 5 p.m. EST / 2 p.m. PST to discuss the results of its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016. All interested parties will have the opportunity to listen to the real-time audio webcast of the teleconference over the internet through AMD's website at . An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately one year after the conference call.

For more than 45 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies -- the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms, and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), , and pages.

Drew Prairie
512-602-4425


Laura Graves
408-749-5467



More information:
http://www.amd.com



PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
Date: 01/12/2017 - 21:15
Language: English
News-ID 517374
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Advanced Micro Devices
Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA


