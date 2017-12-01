SmoothRx Acne Scar Removal Cream Makes Great Gift For Men And Women

SmoothRx issued a statement this week reminding customers that their acne scar removal cream makes a great gift for both men and women.

(firmenpresse) - Any time of year is a great time of year for healthy skin. SmoothRx spokesperson Ashley Royal issued a statement today explaining how their [acne scar removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) is a perfect gift for both men and women, during any time of the year.



"Nobody wants acne scars, yet both men and women will most likely struggle with acne at some point in their lives," said Royal. "When we created an acne scar removal cream, we wanted to create a cream that could be used by both men and women. Our cream is a very mild, natural smell. In our studies, we found that both men and women liked this smell. Women are accustomed to buying products for their skin, men are not. We would like to encourage every woman customer of ours to purchase an extra bottle of our acne scar removal cream, and share it as a gift for a man in your life."



Every 4-ounce bottle of [SmoothRx acne scar removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/product-reviews/B00RSN5N8G) is packed with vitamins, minerals and all-natural ingredients. These ingredients include grapefruit seed extract, aloe leaf juice, mango butter, rose hip seed oil, cocoa butter, shea butter, jojoba oil, orange oil and organic olive oil. These ingredients combine to form a cream that is moisturizing, which improves the elasticity of the skin and can help prevent new scars from forming. Customers have used the SmoothRx cream to help fade scars from acne, burns, and surgery as well as spider veins and stretch marks.



A verified purchaser wrote a five-star review that said "I am very pleased with the results of this product after two months. I was a little skeptical about this product when I first ordered it, but I have been proved wrong. I don't even use this every day, and I can tell a huge difference! I am very pleased with the results of this product after two months, and I would definitely buy it again!"



The SmoothRx acne scar removal cream can only be purchase on Amazon.com. It is currently priced at $19.95 for a 4-ounce bottle.





About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





