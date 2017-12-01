Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Hedging of 650 BBL/D of Oil

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSX: ZAR)(TSX: ZAR.DB) ("Zargon") announces that it has entered into an additional hedge to fix the WTI price of oil on 650 barrels per day of oil production at an average of $71.50 in Canadian dollars for the period February to December 2017. When this hedge is combined with previously announced hedges the total volumes hedged from February to December 2017 are 1,300 barrels per day at an average price of $69.24 in Canadian dollars.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such statements are generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "should", "plan", "intend", "believe" and similar expressions (including the negatives thereof). In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following:

By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, including such as those relating to results of operations and financial condition, general economic conditions, industry conditions, changes in regulatory and taxation regimes, volatility of commodity prices, escalation of operating and capital costs, currency fluctuations, the availability of services, imprecision of reserve estimates, geological, technical, drilling and processing problems, environmental risks, weather, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and competition from other industry participants for, among other things, capital, services, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel. Risks are described in more detail in our Annual Information Form, which is available on our website and at .

Forward-looking statements are provided to allow investors to have a greater understanding of our business. You are cautioned that the assumptions, including among other things, future oil and natural gas prices; future capital expenditure levels; future production levels; future exchange rates; the cost of developing and expanding our assets; our ability to obtain equipment in a timely manner to carry out development activities; our ability to market our oil and natural gas successfully to current and new customers; the impact of increasing competition, our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; and our ability to add production and reserves through our development and acquisition activities used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Our actual results, performance, or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events anticipated will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits we will derive from them. The forward-looking information contained in this document is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Our policy for updating forward-looking statements is that Zargon disclaims, except as required by law, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Zargon's securities trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and there are currently approximately 30.663 million common shares outstanding.

Zargon is a Calgary based oil and natural gas company working in the Western Canadian and Williston sedimentary basins and is focused on oil exploitation projects (waterfloods and tertiary ASP) that profitably increase oil production and recovery factors from existing oil reservoirs.

In order to learn more about Zargon, we encourage you to visit Zargon's website at where you will find a current shareholder presentation, financial reports and historical news releases.

Contacts:



Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

C.H. Hansen

President and Chief Executive Officer

403-264-9992





More information:

http://www.zargon.ca/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/12/2017 - 22:01

Language: English

News-ID 517381

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease