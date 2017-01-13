Mommy Please Toy Food Set Officers Best Price Guarantee For Amazon.com Customers

Mommy Please announced today that they offer a price guarantee on their best-selling 105-piece toy food set.

(firmenpresse) - The Mommy Please [toy food set](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) is one of the best selling play food sets on Amazon.com. Although the food set always been reasonably priced, Mommy Please issued a statement this week to ensure customers that they offer a price guarantee for their product.



"We want to make sure that our clients are confident that when they purchase our toy food set on Amazon.com, they know that they are getting the best price for our product," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "We have selected Amazon.com as our exclusive selling partner so we can ensure what price our product is sold at, and reassure customers that the Amazon.com pricing is the best price available." Currently, the Mommy Please toy food set is priced at $23.97, nearly 50% off the regular retail price.



Made of [BPA-free plastic](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC), the toy food set is free from harmful chemicals and safe for children ages three and up. The play food set contains a variety of foods from the four food groups and includes tomatoes, potatoes, croissants, cucumber, broccoli, cheese, chocolate bar, French fries, ice cream, strawberries, peppers, chicken, chips, grapes, apples and more. Both non-healthy and healthy choices are included in the play food set, to give children the opportunity to explore the process of making food choices through imaginative play.



Over 300 satisfied customers have left reviews for the Mommy Please toy food set on their Amazon.com listing, with 97% of reviewers saying they like their play food set. A recent verified purchaser left the following five-star review "My daughter (almost 2) loves these toys. When we first opened up the food and stocked her play kitchen, she had to taste every single food, so I was happy that I decided to get the BPA free set. We go through them all and name the foods and colors. I showed her how to make a whole pizza from all the slices, and now she attempts to do it herself. So cute! Some of the pieces (the crackers, fries, chips, and hot dogs) looked a little to small and may pose choking hazard. I just left these in one of the boxes and am going to wait until she is a little older to add them into the kitchen. I have the Kidkraft retro kitchen, and the fridge is completely full even with the pieces I left out. I measured and found some storage bins to fit the food in the fridge perfectly. I recommend doing this if you have a play kitchen."





The Mommy Please toy food set can be purchased only on Amazon.com.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





http://https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC



Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC

Mommy Please

Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC



3820 Roswell Rd NE

Atlanta

United States

