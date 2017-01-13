Teddy Shake Offers Satisfaction Guarantee For Best-Selling Flamingo Inflatables

Teddy Shake spokesperson issues a statement to inform customers of the satisfaction guarantee they offer each customer on every purchase.

(firmenpresse) - The Teddy Shake [flamingo inflatables](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) have quickly become a customer favorite since their launch just over four months ago. Sales goals were shattered through the holiday season, and customers continue to provide feedback about how much they enjoy the float. This week, Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson took the time to issue an official statement reminding potential customers of their satisfaction guarantee.



"Although selling a product online has advantages, in that you can sell to people anywhere in the world with very little overhead cost, there are disadvantages as well," said Anderson. "We understand that customers are not able to see how large our float is, or how bright pink the vinyl is. The are not able to feel the quality of the construction of the float, or how strong our vinyl is. We want to encourage customers to purchase our flamingo inflatables. Try our product. We know we have a high-quality product, and that you will be satisfied with it. This is why we offer the satisfaction guarantee."



Teddy Shake's [pink flamingo](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_pi_dp_x_Odwwyb088E1FY) inflatable measures 80-inches and is made of a bright, colorful pink vinyl that is durable and high quality. The float includes handles to assist with riders getting on and off the float and can be used for riding our lounging and is suitable for all ages.



Over 90 customers have left reviews of the Teddy Shake flamingo inflatables on Amazon.com. The average review rated the float a 4.9 out of 5 stars. A new five-star reviewer left the following comment yesterday "I bought this for my nephews, and they absolutely love it. We had a lot of fun playing on this during the summer, and my niece loved for us to push her around on it. It's also nice just to lounge on and float around the pool. Durable (three kids played on it) - Would recommend for anyone who likes fun floats."





The flamingo inflatables by Teddy Shake are currently priced at $34.99, with free shipping available for purchase over $49.



About Teddy Shake: "About Teddy Shake: As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the worlds most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life.





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

PressRelease by

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Requests:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL

United States

Date: 01/13/2017 - 01:01

Language: English

News-ID 517400

Character count: 2653

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Ansprechpartner: Bailey Anderson

Stadt: Miami, FL



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12/01/2017



Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease