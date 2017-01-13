Ballsbridge Dentist Nominated As A Rising Star At Irish Dentistry Awards

A new Ballsbridge dentist has been nominated for the Rising Star Award offered by the Irish Dentistry Awards 2017. The practice is run by Morgan O'Gara, who has returned home following four years in Australia.

(firmenpresse) - Ballsbridge Dentist, O'Gara Dental, has been nominated for Best New Practice and The Rising Star Award in the Irish Dentistry Awards 2017. The practice is less than a year old, was set up by Morgan O'Gara after he returned from Australia, where he worked for four years. Dr Morgan O'Gara studied in King's College, London, where he completed a masters in aesthetic dentistry. Now his practice focuses on family dentistry, sports dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry.



More information can be found at: [https://ogaradental.ie](https://ogaradental.ie/).



The 2017 Irish Dentistry Awards aim to show support for the individuals, teams and practices that represent some of the finest in the Irish dental profession. The awarding body have said that the quality of entries has risen this year, placing even more importance on the nominated practices.



The awards take place at a special evening to celebrate the staff and practices across the country, where attendees will receive a drinks reception, a three course meal and music, as well as entertainment until late in the evening.



Situated in the heart of Ballsbridge, O'Gara dental is dedicated to providing its patients with high quality dentistry in a friendly and relaxing environment. It offers a newly refurbished, state of the art practice to meet the needs of all local patients.



A full range of services is provided and fees are listed beside each treatment type on the practice website. Services include routine exams, scale and polishing, x-rays, tooth whitening, and sports mouthguard fabrication.



Patients can also benefit from fillings, crowns, bridges, and root canal treatment, as well as extractions. Testimonials are also available on site, so people worried about visiting the practice can rest assured that they are in safe hands.



Dr Morgan O'Gara spent five years in London working in both NHS and private dental practice, while completing a three year postgraduate masters at the renowned King's College. While in Australia, he worked in Perth, and now lives in Ireland once more with his wife, Daphne, and their four young children.





Interested parties can get in touch by the following methods:



Email info(at)ogaradental.ie



Phone: +353-1-6680639



Twitter: https://twitter.com/ogaradental.



Facebook: https://facebook.com/ogaradental



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtQeIV267s0WolwwWcdy53g





More information:

http://https://ogaradental.ie



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

O'Gara Dental

https://ogaradental.ie

PressRelease by

O'Gara Dental

Requests:

O'Gara Dental

https://ogaradental.ie

+353-1-668-0639

Apt 6. 75 Pembroke Road Ballsbridge, Dublin4 County Dublin D04 H722, Ireland

Dublin

United States

Date: 01/13/2017 - 04:00

Language: English

News-ID 517405

Character count: 2745

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: O'Gara Dental

Ansprechpartner: Morgan O'Gara

Stadt: Dublin

Telefon: +353-1-668-0639



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12/01/2017



Number of hits: 82



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease