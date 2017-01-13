Buy Ammo Online with the Ease of LAX Ammunition

LAX Ammunition is an ammo manufacturer and retailer. They have both an online store where shooters can buy ammo online and a retail space in Southern California.
(firmenpresse) - LAX Ammunition has a made a name for themselves as being one of the cheapest places to buy ammo online . Not only have they slashed the prices found at most retailers, but they have made the entire online purchasing process quick and easy with their user-friendly website. All customers have to do is head to their page and type what their looking for into the search bar. The website will then generate a list of matching results for the user to choose from and buy ammo online.
LAX Ammunition has become a major player in the industry in the last five years. They began manufacturing their own brand of LAX rounds in both factory-new and reloaded varieties, making them one of the cheapest places to buy ammo online from. Due to their capability to produce their own rounds, they can cut prices to a fraction of what you would find at other retailers. All their reloaded ammunition is 100% satisfaction guaranteed.
If youre a gun enthusiast who is looking to buy ammo online, then look no further than LAX Ammunition. Their team loads over a million rounds in their U.S. factory each week. That kind of output enables them to be experts in reloading. They have special offers like free shipping for first-time customers as well. Click, order and wait for your package to arrive, thats how easy it is to buy ammo online from LAX Ammunition.
About LAX Ammunition
LAX Ammunition is a top-rated manufacturer and retailer of ammo. They sell their rounds in both factory-new and reloaded varieties. They are well-known for having a large stock of ammunition in a variety of calibers. Their online store is a great place for shooting enthusiasts to buy ammo online for very competitive prices. Visit their website: https://www.laxammo.com/ to browse their latest deals. Their storefront location is in Southern California at 234 S. Hindry Ave. Inglewood CA 90301. Phone: 1-855-407-AMMO.
Media Contact:
Dave Sanders
Company Name: LAX Ammo
Phone Number: (310) 568-1515
Address: Inglewood, CA
Email: service(at)laxrange.com
More information:
http://https://www.laxammo.com/
Date: 01/13/2017 - 04:06
Language: English
News-ID 517406
Character count: 2286
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: LAX Ammo
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 77
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.470
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|143
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.