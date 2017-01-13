Kansas City SEO Solutions & YouTube Ranking Services Launched

Kansas City SEO Group, a Kansas City Missouri SEO agency, launched SEO and social media reputation management services for both local and national businesses. The company provides free business consultation to create personalized services, and offers extensive ranking enhancement across search engines and social media.

(firmenpresse) - Kansas City SEO Group, an SEO agency based in Kansas City, Missouri, launched SEO marketing services aimed at both local and national businesses. More information is available at http://www.kansascityseogroup.com. Internet marketing has grown considerably over the recent years, as more and more businesses seek professional SEO and digital marketing solutions in an effort to leverage the enormous potential offered by the internet.



Google visibility is crucial to overall internet marketing success, as it is through the search giant that most people find business information. Recent traffic studies show that roughly two thirds of all keyword-specific traffic go to the top three search entries, with more than 95% of all search traffic going to the first results page.



The implications are enormous. Without an active search presence on the first result page, it is likely that a business website will not get any organic search traffic and while traffic from direct marketing and social media promotion is still important, it is through organic searches that most customers find businesses. Online behavior has also changed dramatically over the past 6 or 7 years with online video giant YouTube getting over 4 billion views a day and reaching a wider audience than most cable networks. YouTube is also the world's second largest search engine processing over 3 billion searches a month which is more search volume than the Yahoo, Bing and Ask search engines combined. Ranking a business on YouTube has now become a vital part of any online visibility strategy. Kansas City SEO Group launched comprehensive SEO services for both local and national businesses. The agency aims to help businesses increase their online visibility by using powerful SEO methods that have been known to provide fast, reliable results. Services include both Google ranking optimization, as well as YouTube video ranking services, and general online visibility enhancement. The Kansas City SEO agency offers free consultations and business analysis to create the most appropriate SEO package for each individual client. Interested parties can find more information by visiting http://www.kansascityseogroup.com.





