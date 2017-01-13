Charleston Vascular Surgery Announces Grand Opening, Offering Quality Vascular Care With a Focus on Minimally Invasive Treatments

Charleston Vascular Surgery is a compassionate vascular specialist in the extended Charleston, SC area, where state-of-the-art treatment, convenience, and friendly service collide.

(firmenpresse) - Charleston, SC - Charleston Vascular Surgery now offers minimally invasive vascular therapies in 3 full-service locations throughout South Carolina. Distinguished for exceptional quality and customer care, their offices are now accessible to patients state-wide who seek a personalized medical experience.



Led by Dr. Jonathan Kittredge and Dr. Rick M. Roberts, two highly respected and board-certified specialists, Charleston Vascular Surgery is quickly becoming South Carolinas premier choice for first-rate vascular care.



Dedicated to providing minimally-invasive care with a focus on longevity, Dr. Roberts and Dr. Kittredge offer a range of safe and effective therapies. Their attention to detail, coupled with warm patient care, is specially designed to help their clients restore health and achieve long-lasting wellness.



Dr. Roberts comments on the benefits of their minimally invasive approach, stating, Our dedication to using minimally invasive treatments whenever possible is an important factor to consider when looking at vascular specialists. We often see success taking this conservative approach rather than rushing into much more serious surgical options. Of course, every situation has its own needs, and we advise our patients accordingly. In all cases we are happy to have a consultation and see how we can best serve our patients and potential patients.



This restorative, patient-focused approach is a key factor in the ongoing success of their practice. Their core philosophy centers heavily on communication and compassion, delivering personalized treatment while providing critical emotional support.



When a patient comes to us with a vascular condition, they can be confident they will receive personal attention in a state of the art facility, commented Dr. Kittredge. We also understand the human component that often comes along with vascular problems and we do our best to make the entire experience here at Charleston Vascular Surgery as comfortable as possible.





Their treatment options include: extensive diagnostic testing options, featuring ankle brachial index, carotid duplex ultrasound, renal ultrasound and more; minimally invasive treatments like PAD treatment, atherectomy, arterial interventions, and VNUS Closure, among others; and open vascular surgery of all kinds, including aneurysm repair, arterial bypass, dialysis graft placement, dialysis fistula creation and much more.



For more information visit http://charlestonvascularsurgery.com



About Charleston Vascular Surgery:



At Charleston Vascular Surgery, we offer state-of-the-art, individualized treatment for people with vascular conditions. We pride ourselves in providing extraordinary care with compassion and attention to your needs. Our world-class vascular care is now available in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Murrells Inlet SC. All three facilities are currently open to receive new patients, making quality treatment more accessible to South Carolina residents than ever. Click here to visit their website and here for the practices Google + page.



Mount Pleasant Office

1280 Hospital Dr. Suite 302

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464



Murrells Inlet Office

Murrells Inlet

4835 Highway

17 Bypass

Murrells Inlet, South Carolina 29576



Charleston Office

West Ashley

Roper Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital

Cancer Center Building

Address: 2085 Henry Tecklenburg Drive Suite 320, Charleston, South Carolina 29414

Phone: 843-884-9900

Email: Management(at)charlestonvascularsurgery.com





http://charlestonvascularsurgery.com



Charleston Vascular Surgery

