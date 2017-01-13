Paw Pals Pet Sitting Supports the Fairfax County Animal Shelter

Paw Pals, the premier provider of pet sitting and pet walking services in Northern Virginia, gets involved in the community by providing support for local animal shelters.

(firmenpresse) - Paw Pals Pet Sitting is a full-service pet sitting business that offers their expert, personalized care to pets and their families in the Northern Virginia area. They are also an integral part of the Fairfax, VA community and ardently support the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. Paw Pals is a strong advocate of pet adoption and outlines the advantages in numerous blog posts about the positives of adopting shelter pets. They also offer advice and information about volunteering at local pet shelters, like the Fairfax County Animal Shelter, during national volunteer week or anytime throughout the year. Their support of both the Fairfax County Animal Shelter, and the Friends of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter, is just one way they work with communities to help pets and their families.



Paw Pals offers a wide range of pet sitting services, including non-overnight vacation visits, overnight pet sitting, and a bed & biscuit service, where pets are housed overnight at a pet sitters home. These services arent just for dogs - Paw Pals also provides care services for cats, birds, guinea pigs, and many other animals. They also offer supplemental pet sitting services like pick-up and drop-off, medication administration, and light house-sitting duties. They are bonded and insured, unlike many pet sitting businesses, to provide peace of mind for their clients. Their pet sitters have been trained in medication administration, including giving insulin shots. They are also PetTech PetSaver First Aid and CPR certified. All of these make them one of the most trusted and well-trained pet service providers in the northern Virginia area.



Aside from just pet sitting and walking, Paw Pals provides other valuable services for pets and their owners. Paw Pals can provide pet supplies for families - picking up and delivering food, litter, and other items as needed. Their taxi service can bring pets to the groomers or vets, or to any other location within their service area. They also offer waste-pickup services and medication administration.





Paw Pals is a trusted, full-service pet sitting business that is locally owned and operated. It was founded by Mary Telesz, a 15-year pet sitting veteran and animal lover. Their connection with local pet-focused organizations like the Fairfax County Pet Shelter is important to them as a part of the communities they serve. Paw Pals can be reached by phone at (703) 345-1695. More information about all their services can be found on their website: https://www.localpawpals.com



CONTACT:

Jonathan Martin

Local Paw Pals LLC

Address: 14001-C Saint Germain Drive #213, Centreville, VA 20121

Phone: 703-345-1695

Email: info(at)localpawpals.com

Website: https://www.localpawpals.com/





