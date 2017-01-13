Kangovou Offers Eco-Friendly Dishware for Children

Kangovou has created a revolutionary line of eco-friendly childrens dishware thats free from the harmful chemicals and shoddy construction of most dishware.

(firmenpresse) - Kangovou is a Raleigh, NC-based company that has created eco-friendly, BPA-free childrens dishware to provide peace of mind for parents everywhere. This eco-friendly dishware includes a large range of products including bento boxes, compartment plates, flat plates, sippy cups, snack bowls, and cereal bowls. The Kangovou Dishware Set includes their full product line and is the first and last childrens dishware purchase any parent will ever have to make. Their eco-friendly dishware is made from type 304 18/8 food-grade stainless steel, which is non-toxic, non-leaching, durable, and easy to clean. Their products also feature an outer cover to keep hot and cold from reaching delicate hands. The cover is free of all harmful chemicals like BPA and BPS, and can be removed for easy cleaning. All of their products are completely dishwasher safe and come in a range of color options including blue, green, yellow and orange.



Kangovou was founded Pretty Govindji and Tess Brennan, two mothers dedicated to providing durable, safe, and eco-friendly options for childrens dishware. Pretty is a mother of three and former professional HR expert who partnered with Tess, a veteran of the pharmaceutical field, to provide high-quality childrens dishware and peace of mind for parents everywhere. Not only were Pretty and Tess interested in the safety of their children, they were committed to making dishware that was safe for the environment. Their products use ethical manufacturing processes and the results are free from harmful chemicals. Because their dishware is made with the finest food-grade stainless steel, it has natural antibacterial properties, wont rust, is durable, and dishwasher-safe. Kangovou products are sold in a range of options on their easy-to-navigate online shop, and by international and domestic retailers from New Jersey to California.



Kangovou was founded with the mission to provide high-quality, eco-friendly, safe childrens dishware that is made to last. The dedication and drive of their founders has led them to do just that - with a range of options for food and drink that are BPA-free, non-leaching, and easy to clean in the dishwasher or by hand. Their products are designed with the health of children in mind and stand the test of time. They are located at 8311 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 105-99 Raleigh, NC 27617. They can be contacted by phone at (855) 526-4686. More information is available on their website at https://www.kangovou.com





