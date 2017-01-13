National Hospice Provider Harbor Light Hospice Maximizes Quality of Life for Patients

Harbor Light Hospice is a national hospice care provider that is renowned for their expert care. Their expert team provides extraordinary quality of life for their clients.

(firmenpresse) - Harbor Light Hospice is a national hospice provider committed to providing dignity and quality of life through excellent end-of-life care. They provide care in a number of locations across 9 different states, where the quality of life they offer their clients is a cut above what other hospice providers offer.



Harbor Light Hospice offers what they refer to as compassionate care. This means they work tirelessly to provide top quality care and improve quality of life for people with life-limiting illnesses - allowing them to live the rest of their lives fully and comfortably. Key to Harbor Light Hospices care is the unique plan they develop for each client that takes into account their individual needs. They provide on-site nursing, medication and medical supply/equipment management, counseling, therapy support, and more. Their staff is trained to work with a wide range of conditions including cancer, dementia, Alzheimer's, ALS, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, kidney/renal failure, and lung disease. This experience allows them to provide a high quality of life even for clients in the most difficult situations.



Harbor Light Hospice relies on an interdisciplinary team that includes licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, registered nurses, registered dietitians, speech, physical and occupational therapists. In addition to physical health, they work with chaplains and spiritual/faith advisors to support emotional vitality and spiritual health. Oversight directors, trained volunteers, and social workers round out the extensive care team at Harbor Light Hospice. This range of experience allows them to provide exceptional end-of-life care and quality of life with a personal touch through what can be an extremely difficult time.



Additional services and information are offered on Harbor Light Hospices website. Loved ones can be contacted through an easy-to-use interface online. Information is also available about advanced care planning, how to work with grief and loss, and pain management. An up-to-date blog is maintained to keep families and patients informed about new information and developments in the industry.





Harbor Light Hospice provides first-class end-of-life care and services to veteran patients and their families. Their main office is located at 800 Roosevelt Ro. Building C Suite 206, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. They can be contacted by phone at 877-416-9892. More information can be found on their website at https://www.harborlighthospice.com



