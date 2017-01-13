ICUE-GRID: flexible multi-room IP Video presenter and Video Wall

(PresseBox) - Combine the impact of a video wall with the flexibility of IP video. ICUE-GRID is an IP Video Wall Presenter for multiple content sources within the video wall. It allows complete on-the-fly control over the visualized live and/or on-demand content in any resolution on any screen in any room.

Through web-based management you can access and display IPTV signals, security cameras, broadcast contribution streams, In-house studio video signals, PC presentations, weather radar signals or live events. Any video source can be turned into a suitable video stream. ICUE GRID layout designs can be totally creative or align themselves to layout presets. Its underlying distributed processing model can deal with any size video wall and even manage multi room video wall set ups. ICUE GRID also recognizes NDI (by NewTek?) sources and displays these with near-zero latency anywhere on the Video Wall.

The new ENC-400 Streaming encoder accommodates dual HDSDI or HDMI loop thru inputs with redundancy switching. Combined with multi-bitrate RTMP and/or HLS streaming, low latency, DVB compliant transport stream and Pro-MPEG FEC the ENC-400 is the smart choice for anybody who needs to deliver a reliable streaming solution regardless of the specific use case.

Video streams come in many formats and from many sources on your IP network. MC-Route simplifies stream management and control and enables efficient use of network capacity. It helps to add web streams or security cameras to your IPTV channel lists, it duplicates streams for various viewing devices as TVs and mobile devices, and it also standardizes video content for display on the ICUE GRID IP video wall. MC-Route works in most IPTV environments and it even connects different multicast networks over public Internet. And yes it even works in the cloud! Imagine any video, any time, any where you want it!





