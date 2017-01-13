Dog Themed Austrian Crystal Heart Choker Gifts Jewelry Online Store Launched

An online gift store, The Shoppers Outlet, have launched a new range of gifts for dog lovers. The range features a selection of dog themed mugs, tshirts, pet beds and leads.

(firmenpresse) - The Shoppers Outlet, an online gift store, has launched a new range of dog themed gifts. The store stocks gifts for dog lovers, fishing enthusiasts, wine drinkers and fans of jewelry. They also have a selection of Christian themed items.



For more information please visit: https://theshoppersoutlet.com/collections/dog-retail.



The new range of dog themed gifts include mugs, tshirts, pet beds and and a running dog leash. The mugs are described as 11oz ceramic coffee mugs and are 3.75" in diameter. Each mug is black with a slogan and cartoon written in white on the side, for example one says "Happiness is a warm puppy" and has paw prints either side.



These same slogans and designs are also available in the tshirts and pet beds. The tshirts and beds are available in a variety of colors and the tshirts are available in different fits and sizes. Another gift in the dog range is the waist running doggy lead which allows owners to take their dogs on a hands free jog. The lead attaches around the owners waist, is made from durable nylon and comes in six different colors.



The sites homepage has a selection of featured products, which showcases some of their most popular products. Currently this is a selection from the jewelry collection and includes choker necklaces, charm bracelets and a crystal necklace.



The on trend chokers are available in sets of three and come with either silver or gold findings with different styles of pendants. For example the 3 piece vintage lace choker set comprises of three black chokers, one of which is lace, and have silver tone pendants. These can be worn alone or layered for a statement look.



Another necklace in the featured section is the Austrian crystal heart necklace which features a Austrian heart shaped crystal pendant on a gold tone chain. The crystal is available in four colors which are blue, green, purple and clear.





