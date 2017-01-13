Local Personal Injury Law Firm of Santa Monica Offers Free Consultation

Law Office of Tawni Takagi has updated its services to provide Free Consultation to new customers and old. Further information can be found at http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com.
(firmenpresse) - Injured in an accident and need to speak to an attorney looking for Free Consultation can now take advantage of the new offering from Law Office of Tawni Takagi. Law Office of Tawni Takagi has implemented a new element to its initial benefit, to benefit both new and existing customers, in order to allow the consumer to have the opportunity to speak to a personal injury lawyer to see if they have a case or not..
Specifically, this update will deliver huge benefits to the injured customers. Law Office of Tawni Takagi has been able to do this by continuing to monitor existing market conditions. Most other attorneys were providing the free consultation and it was time to do the same..
To take full advantage of this new service and Free Consultation, customers can visit the website at [http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com/contact](http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com) for full details.
Law Office of Tawni Takagi is excited to unveil the latest benefit for current and new clients of free consultation customers as it's specifically designed to meet the needs of anyone injured due to someone else's negligence.
On this subject, Mario Nordet, Managing Director
said: "Having the free consultation is a plus for the injured. Being able to speak to an attorney about a possible lawsuit is a big benefit to the injured individual."
[Law Office of Tawni Takagi](http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com/) has made a point of listening to its customers and taking feedback wherever possible.
They reportedly do this because at the Los Angeles Injury Group the consumers needs and wants are the number one priority that drives the organization..
Having been in business now for 10 years, Law Office of Tawni Takagi strives to become the premier accident attorney in the Santa Monica California area, in the personal injury law market. This dedication has made them known among consumers as a law firm that looks out for the needs of the injured and listens to what is being said..
Interested parties who would like to be among the first to experience the Free Consultation with Law Office of Tawni Takagi are encouraged to visit the website at http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com for full details and to get started.
Contact Information:
Name: Mario Nordet Email: mario(at)losangelesinjurygroup.com Organization: Law Office of Tawni Takagi Address: 22148 Sherman Way Suite 105 Canoga Park, CA 91303 Phone: (310) 954-7248
More information:
http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com
Law Office of Tawni Takagi
http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com
Law Office of Tawni Takagi
http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com
+1-310-954-7248
22148 Sherman Way
Los Angeles
United States
Date: 01/13/2017 - 10:01
Language: English
News-ID 517437
Character count: 2729
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Law Office of Tawni Takagi
Ansprechpartner: Mario Nordet
Stadt: Los Angeles
Telefon: +1-310-954-7248
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 12/01/2017
Number of hits: 77
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.475
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|268
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.