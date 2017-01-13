Local Personal Injury Law Firm of Santa Monica Offers Free Consultation

Law Office of Tawni Takagi has updated its services to provide Free Consultation to new customers and old. Further information can be found at http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com.

(firmenpresse) - Injured in an accident and need to speak to an attorney looking for Free Consultation can now take advantage of the new offering from Law Office of Tawni Takagi. Law Office of Tawni Takagi has implemented a new element to its initial benefit, to benefit both new and existing customers, in order to allow the consumer to have the opportunity to speak to a personal injury lawyer to see if they have a case or not..



Specifically, this update will deliver huge benefits to the injured customers. Law Office of Tawni Takagi has been able to do this by continuing to monitor existing market conditions. Most other attorneys were providing the free consultation and it was time to do the same..



To take full advantage of this new service and Free Consultation, customers can visit the website at [http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com/contact](http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com) for full details.



Law Office of Tawni Takagi is excited to unveil the latest benefit for current and new clients of free consultation customers as it's specifically designed to meet the needs of anyone injured due to someone else's negligence.



On this subject, Mario Nordet, Managing Director

said: "Having the free consultation is a plus for the injured. Being able to speak to an attorney about a possible lawsuit is a big benefit to the injured individual."

[Law Office of Tawni Takagi](http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com/) has made a point of listening to its customers and taking feedback wherever possible.



They reportedly do this because at the Los Angeles Injury Group the consumers needs and wants are the number one priority that drives the organization..



Having been in business now for 10 years, Law Office of Tawni Takagi strives to become the premier accident attorney in the Santa Monica California area, in the personal injury law market. This dedication has made them known among consumers as a law firm that looks out for the needs of the injured and listens to what is being said..





Interested parties who would like to be among the first to experience the Free Consultation with Law Office of Tawni Takagi are encouraged to visit the website at http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com for full details and to get started.



Contact Information:



Name: Mario Nordet Email: mario(at)losangelesinjurygroup.com Organization: Law Office of Tawni Takagi Address: 22148 Sherman Way Suite 105 Canoga Park, CA 91303 Phone: (310) 954-7248





http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com



Law Office of Tawni Takagi

http://www.losangelesinjurygroup.com

22148 Sherman Way

Los Angeles

United States

Firma: Law Office of Tawni Takagi

Ansprechpartner: Mario Nordet

Stadt: Los Angeles

Telefon: +1-310-954-7248



