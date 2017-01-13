Attack On Titan Shingeki No Kyojin Unisex Cosplay Costume Hoodie Launched

Cosplay Guru, a cosplay costume company based in Wuhan Shi, China, launched a new unisex cosplay hoodie based on the Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) manga series. The hoodies come in colors including white, gray, black and green, ranging from size S to XXL.

(firmenpresse) - Cosplay Guru, a Chinese cosplay costume company, launched a new cosplay hoodie based on the Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) manga series.



More information is available at http://cosplayguru.com/product/new-anime-shingeki-no-kyojin-attack-on-titan-hoodie-coat-uniform-cosplay-costume.



Cosplay has become a popular subculture among anime and manga fans, especially since the early 1990s. The popularity of the art has led to many cosplay groups and conventions, especially in Japan and other parts of Asia, as well as in USA, UK, Germany and other Western countries.



The popularity of the practice comes from the large fan base that many anime and manga series developed. As series such as Yu Gi Oh and Inuyasha have become popular with teenagers throughout the world, the practice of creating and wearing costumes based on the characters in the series has grown in popularity, too.



Much of the appeal of cosplay comes from the ease with which a variety of roles can be adopted, and the vibrant community the Japanese practice has created around the world. Gender swapping is relatively common, as well as total character immersion including voice, mannerisms, movement and other physical or behavioral traits.



Cosplay Guru launched a new unisex Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) unisex cosplay hoodie, as part of its large collection of cosplay apparel.



The hoodie comes in a variety of colors, including white, gray, black and green. Available sizes range from S to XXL.



Each hoodie is made from 100% quality cotton, thus being ideal for all types of wearing, both casual and during cosplay events. The hoodies feature the series double-winged logo in light blue and white.



For cosplay costume wearing purposes, it is not uncommon for buyers to order hoodies one or two sizes larger, as bagginess is one of the more popular cosplay hoodie-wearing styles.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





For further details, please visit http://cosplayguru.com/product/new-anime-shingeki-no-kyojin-attack-on-titan-hoodie-coat-uniform-cosplay-costume.





More information:

http://www.cosplayguru.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

cosplayguru

http://www.cosplayguru.com

PressRelease by

cosplayguru

Requests:

cosplayguru

http://www.cosplayguru.com



Bai Bu Ting Lu

Wuhan Shi

China

Date: 01/13/2017 - 11:02

Language: English

News-ID 517443

Character count: 2487

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: cosplayguru

Ansprechpartner: rico

Stadt: Wuhan Shi



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12/01/2017



Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease