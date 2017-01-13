Successful commissioning of the submarine interconnector CNP-1 in the Philippines

Contract was awarded to Prysmian by the grid operating company NGCP

(firmenpresse) - Milan, 13 January 2017. Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, announces the successful commissioning of the submarine power cable link to connect Negros and Panay islands in the Philippines. This is the first stage of the project CNP-1 (Cebu-Negros-Panay phase 1), awarded to Prysmian Group by the Filipino grid operating company NGCP (National Grid Corporation of the Philippines). This project is part of a larger development plan provided by NGCP, to strengthen the Countrys power transmission network.



Prysmian was honored with the award of this project in December 2014 and it has been able to execute the whole works in accordance with the delivery schedule and budget thanks to the close cooperation of NGCP, explains Massimo Battaini, Energy Projects Senior Vice President at Prysmian Group.



We at NGCP are very satisfied with Prysmian performance in this project, stated Robert Coyiuto Jr.



The CNP-1 cable connection comprises three HVAC (High Voltage Alternating Current) 230 kV single core cables with XLPE insulation and single wire armouring along a 22 km submarine route across the Guimaras Strait. Cables have been produced in the Groups excellence centre for submarine cables in Arco Felice, near Naples (Italy).



The completion of this important project - the Groups first turn-key project in the Philippines - re-affirms the Group leading supply position in supporting the development of power transmission network, throughout the strategic and high-growth Asia Pacific Region, with milestone projects such as the Penang Island in Malaysia, the Java-Bali link in Indonesia, the Ha Tien-Phu Quoc in Vietnam and the Basslink interconnector in Australia.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of about 7.5 billion in 2015, over 19,000 employees across 50 countries and 88 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

