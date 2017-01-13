IBC Issues Share-Based Compensation to Its Non-Executive Directors

(firmenpresse) - FRANKLIN, INDIANA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IB)(OTCQB: IAALF) ("IBC" or the "Company") a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announced that it issued a total of 52,927 common shares at a price of $0.57 per share to its non-executive directors in consideration of their service as directors of the Company for the period from July 1 to September 30, 2016. The shares are subject to a hold period expiring April 22, 2017.

Mark A. Smith, Geoffrey Hampson, and Michael Jarvis hold an aggregate of approximately 8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Each issuance of common shares to General Heinz and the non-executive directors constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and TSXV Policy 5.9 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Duncan Heinz, President, CEO and Director

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This news release was prepared by management of IBC, which takes full responsibility for its contents. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

