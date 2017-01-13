       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave reorganises; results fully on track

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


As we continue to make improvements in order to be most effective towards the
market and at the same time improve efficiency and lower the cost base,
Wereldhave today announces a substantial reorganisation in the Group office and
the Dutch organisation.

Our guidance for 2016 remains unchanged and our occupancy in the Netherlands
again improved in Q4 2016.

Further details will be disclosed at the publication of the full year results
2016, on February 3rd 2017.



Information for the press:
Richard W. Beentjes
E richard.beentjes(at)wereldhave.com
T + 31 20 702 78 37

Information for analysts:
Jaap-Jan Fit
E jaapjan.fit(at)wereldhave.com
T + 31 20 702 78 43


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Wereldhave N.V. via GlobeNewswire






Date: 01/13/2017 - 08:30
Language: English
Firma: Wereldhave N.V.
Stadt: Schiphol


