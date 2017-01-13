Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave reorganises; results fully on track

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





As we continue to make improvements in order to be most effective towards the

market and at the same time improve efficiency and lower the cost base,

Wereldhave today announces a substantial reorganisation in the Group office and

the Dutch organisation.



Our guidance for 2016 remains unchanged and our occupancy in the Netherlands

again improved in Q4 2016.



Further details will be disclosed at the publication of the full year results

2016, on February 3rd 2017.







Information for the press:

Richard W. Beentjes

E richard.beentjes(at)wereldhave.com

T + 31 20 702 78 37



Information for analysts:

Jaap-Jan Fit

E jaapjan.fit(at)wereldhave.com

T + 31 20 702 78 43





2017-01-13_Press Release Wereldhave reorganises results fully on track:

http://hugin.info/134202/R/2070788/778204.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Wereldhave N.V. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.wereldhave.com



PressRelease by

Wereldhave N.V.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/13/2017 - 08:30

Language: English

News-ID 517451

Character count: 1346

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wereldhave N.V.

Stadt: Schiphol





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease