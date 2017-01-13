(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Ahlstrom Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 13, 2017 at 11:00
Ahlstrom to publish its Financial Statements Release 2016 on January 27, 2017
Ahlstrom will publish its Financial Statements Release 2016 on Friday, January
27, 2017 approximately at 08:30 a.m. Finnish time (CET +1).
Ahlstrom's interim President & CEO Sakari Ahdekivi will present the report at an
analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m.
Finnish time. The event will take place at Ahlstrom's head office, Alvar Aallon
katu 3 C, second floor, meeting room Antti.
The combined webcast and teleconference will be held in English and can be
viewed at http://qsb.webcast.fi/a/ahlstrom/ahlstrom_2017_0127_q4
Conference call details:
In Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0404
In Sweden +46 (0)8 5065 3942
In the U.K. +44 (0)330 336 9411
To participate via telephone, please dial a few minutes before the conference
begins. A list of phone numbers for other countries is available at
www.ahlstrom.com/Investors. The confirmation code is 9071340.
An on-demand webcast of the conference will be available on Ahlstrom's website
for twelve months after the call.
The presentation material will be available at
www.ahlstrom.com/en/Investors/Reports-and-presentations/2016/ after the report
has been published.
For more information, please contact:
Juho Erkheikki
Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager
Tel. +358 10 888 4731
Ahlstrom in brief
Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday
life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the
best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in
everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and
diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015,
Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve
customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ahlstrom Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.ahlstrom.com
Date: 01/13/2017 - 10:00
Language: English
News-ID 517452
Character count: 2735
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ahlstrom Oyj
Stadt: Helsinki
Number of hits: 44
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.476
|Registriert Heute:
|9
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|218
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.