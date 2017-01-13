BMZ offers four-year warranty on e-bike batteries

ZEG and BMZ sign new service agreement

(PresseBox) - As of the model year 2017, BMZ GmbH offers a warranty of four years on e-bike batteries to the customers of the ZEG Zweirad-Einkaufs-Genossenschaft eG (?bicycle purchasing cooperative?). For this purpose, BMZ and ZEG have signed a service agreement. According to the agreement, BMZ offers a warranty to the buyers of ZEG e-bikes that their batteries will have a residual capacity of more than 60 percent after a period of 48 months. This means, if a customer rides his e-bike for a distance of 100 kilometres today, he can still ride it for 60 kilometres under the same conditions after four years. BMZ offers a warranty of 24 months to commercial dealers (?rentals?).

The date of purchase by the end customer is key when it comes to asserting warranty claims. Proper handling of the batteries and chargers, for which there is a 24-month warranty, is a prerequisite for granting the warranty. A comprehensive warranty agreement, which will be sent to the dealers separately, specifies all the details.

Long-standing partnership between BMZ and ZEG

BMZ and ZEG are linked by a long-standing partnership. ZEG, the Zweirad-Einkaufs-Genossenschaft eG is an association of 960 independent bicycle dealers. It offers uniquely favourable sales and purchasing opportunities and maintains business relations with all renowned brands of bicycle manufacturers. For half a century, ZEG has been synonymous with quality and reliability.

BMZ stands for quality management

Process-oriented quality management and product quality have been taking centre stage at BMZ since the company was established in 1994. It is the foundation for outstanding products and business excellence. With innovative and high-quality products, BMZ is known for maximum sustainability.





