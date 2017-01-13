DataGryd Completes Infrastructure Upgrades at Its 60 Hudson Data Center

Company to Discuss Latest Developments During PTC'17

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- , a leader in data center development and operations in Manhattan, today announces the completion of infrastructure updates at its 60 Hudson facility, offering built-to-suit colocation opportunities to incoming tenants. In addition, as a Silver Sponsor of this year's annual conference, DataGryd will discuss these recent developments with attendees at taking place January 15-18, 2017 at the .

Leveraging 15 megawatts of primary power and the latest infrastructure updates in cooling and backup within DataGryd's 60 Hudson Street facility in Lower Manhattan have resulted in 180,000 square-feet of immediately available colocation space. As the largest single footprint data center available in New York, DataGryd's -certified 60 Hudson Street data center is designed to meet the increasing demand for data processing and storage centers in New York's urban market, one of the world's most concentrated hubs of internet connectivity. Its enhanced infrastructure systems provide tenants with superior reliability via redundant power and state-of-the-art monitoring.

DataGryd's 60 Hudson data center delivers access to over 300 interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry (POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits. The high-density colocation space uses a proprietary MicroGryd technology, offering dual contingencies and delivering the highest value in energy efficiency with direct primary utility feeds offering up to 12,000 kW of power. The facility also offers a turn-key, high-power data center space known as the , which provides technology-driven operational efficiencies that result in reduced costs for entry and power. Each suite is tenant-optimized, delivering low operational and capital expenses to maximize clients' capital preservation. In addition to these offerings, DataGryd recently launched its new at ITW 2016. This on-demand space leverages fortified colocation facilities and custom suites with minimal deployment requirements for burgeoning cloud providers.

"We are very excited to attend and be a proud sponsor of PTC'17 this year, and share with prospective clients and industry colleagues the latest offerings at 60 Hudson," shares Peter Feldman, CEO and Principal of DataGryd. "This conference will serve as a platform to expand awareness of our many services, including the MegaSuite and our Cx2 solution."

On Monday, January 16, 2017 at 3:30 p.m., Mr. Feldman will join industry colleagues from Paul Hastings, China Unicom Global Limited and Comcast Technology Solutions for the panel session . During this panel, Mr. Feldman will discuss the evolving landscape of the data services industry as well as the key drivers of change throughout the marketplace.

For more information about DataGryd's infrastructure updates at its 60 Hudson facility, visit or schedule a meeting with Mr. Feldman at PTC'17 by emailing .

DataGryd is a premier data center company headquartered in the heart of New York City and offering efficient space with state-of-the-art power and cooling infrastructure for multi-tenant collocation, data network, telecommunications, cloud, and large enterprise companies to operate. DataGryd's management has more than 100 years of combined industry experience and expertise in owning and operating data centers, acquiring real estate for institutional investors, and overseeing telecommunications network construction and engineering projects.





