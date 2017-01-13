SENTECH invitation to the seminar on Plasma-Process-Technology

SENTECH offers an application oriented seminar on the topic Plasma-Process-Technology on March 9, 2017 at SENTECH in Berlin Adlershof. We are glad to announce that invited speakers from industry and science will give presentations on plasma etching, PECVD and PEALD and share their experiences with different applications.

Participants of the Seminar Plasma-Process-Technology April 7th, 2016

(firmenpresse) - Current topics such as low-damage etching in sensor technology, deep silicon etching, deposition of multilayer systems with ALD and first results of layers deposited with spatial PEALD at standard pressure will be in focus. In addition, SENTECH Instruments employees present new developments in fields of vacuum clusters and applications.



For further information please download the full program at our website.



After the seminar, all participants will be invited to visit SENTECH application laboratories and production facilities.



We are looking forward to welcome you at SENTECH headquarters in Berlin!



The SENTECH Seminar on Plasma-Process-Technology will take place at SENTECH Instruments, Schwarzschildstraße 2, Berlin-Adlershof, on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The registration fee is 238,00  including VAT.



Please send the Registration Form to SENTECH per fax no.: +49 89 8979607-22 or via email.





SENTECH Instruments develops, manufactures, and globally sells innovative capital equipment centered on thin films in semiconductor technology, microsystems, photovoltaics, nanotechnology and materials research. SENTECH is expert in structuring and deposition of thin films by means of plasma process technology. SENTECH offers systems for plasma etching, plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, and atomic layer deposition. SENTECH provides innovative solutions for non-contact, non-invasive optical characterization using ellipsometry and reflectometry.

Founded in 1990, SENTECH is a reliable partner to industry and scientific institutions with leading edge equipment, global sales and service network.



