Cambridge House International and Katusa Research: Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2017

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- "I guarantee nobody in this business has assembled a roster of keynotes and companies with as much collective success in this business as we have"

The resource market has made a precarious return over the last twelve months. Investors are smart to be taking a serious look at the sector, but caution and diligence are still required.

The challenge for investors is sifting through the thousands of companies that are exploring around the globe and then deciphering which are worth a deeper look.

Cambridge House International and Katusa Research have positioned the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, coming to the Vancouver Convention Centre West January 22-23, as a behind-the-scenes look at the formation of the next bull market.

Keynotes and panel presenters have been selected based on one piece of criteria: a proven ability to generate money in the resource industry. The podium has been reserved for portfolio managers, professional investors and mining CEO's who can speak about their personal success during the last five-plus years, and most importantly, what they plan on doing next.

"We have an obligation to our conference attendees to showcase the best avenues for resource investment. It has been a very difficult five years in the junior mining industry, but if you were following the right people, money was made and businesses grew" said Jay Martin, President of Cambridge House International.

"Our partnership with Katusa Research provides us access to the brightest minds and hardest workers in the junior mining industry. We are sharing these new relationships with our conference attendees. I guarantee nobody in this business has assembled a roster of keynotes and companies with as much collective success in this business as we have."

Highlights at the conference will be a fire-side chat with mining billionaire, Frank Giustra, Morning Star's #1 rated gold fund manager, Frank Holmes, several live-on stage "CEO grillings" hosted by Katusa Research founder and CEO, Marin Katusa, and a Roast of legendary investor, author and mining newsletter writer, Doug Casey.

Additional speakers include Rick Rule, Peter Schiff, Keith Schaefer, Frank Curzio and dozens more.

