The most recent Spectral Power Converter

(PresseBox) - Infratek Switzerland introduces its latest Power Analyzer, the Power Spectral Converter PC11. This Power Analyzer is available as three-, four or six-phase version and is equipped with 0.08 % or 0.02 % accuracy. The PC11 is provided without display and therefore turns your computer into a Power Analyzer, running on the PC11 software. Remarkable features are wide bandwidth (DC to 2MHz), wide current inputs 18 bit measurement resolution, calculates all quantities of power electronics, including motor- and transformer values, harmonic, energies, analog inputs and speed. Moreover, the concept of the instrument is extremely flexible and upgrading is feasible due to modular concept. The areas of application are versatile and find its place in inverter drive systems, electric motors, automotive, standby power and more. A high-speed data acquisition software is available for efficient production testing of 12 or more single phase apparatus.
Date: 01/13/2017 - 15:09
Language: English
News-ID 517496
Character count: 973
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Infratek AG
Stadt: Uetikon am See
Number of hits: 63
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.478
|Registriert Heute:
|11
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|193
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.