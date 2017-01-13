Terrendis accelerates its international expansion

Grenoble, France - January 13, 2016 - With the creation of its factory in 2015,

in Belgium, intended to grow the export of the pre-insulated piping systems

solutions, Terrendis accelerates its international expansion through a network

of distribution partners and representations in Europe, North America and in

North Africa.



Thanks to one of the market's broadest offerings in dimensional combinations of

flexible pre-insulated piping systems, Terrendis adapts its product portfolio to

the diversity of specific requirements in a global market.



A distribution model with local strategic channel partners



Terrendis' success in the export markets builds on the close cooperation between

its centrally located operations and an extensive network of local, specialized

distribution partners. For this, the company selected in the different

geographic areas independent local distribution partners, largely recognized

within their allocated territories for their specific product and application

know-how in pre-insulated piping These local experts support our end-customers

in their native language, whilst providing direct access to local stocks.





Apart from the larger district heating projects, one of Terrendis' primary

routes to market is the supply to local installers through the nearby outlets

of the sanitary and heating wholesalers.



Product availability is a critical differentiating success factor in the

competitive market of pre-insulated piping systems. Therefore, having access

to a local logistic platform with sufficient inventory and suitable handling



capabilities is an absolute necessity for our channel partners.





With already some 15 countries covered in Europe and other parts of the world,

Terrendis continuous its search for potential new distribution partners and

representations.



"The central location of our brand new Terrendis operations in Belgium and our

innovative production method allow us to adapt our product offering to the

targeted geographical areas. Moreover, our distribution strategy to provide

local expertise and geographic proximity to the targeted markets, guarantees the

required flexibility to best serve our end-customers worldwide" summarizes Marc

Antoine Blin, Chairman of the RYB Group.





Reactivity, flexibility and product availability



Implementing a hybrid inventory management model, an experience based

combination between 'build to stock' & 'build to order', Terrendis guarantees

the critical product availability. Even with the strong fluctuations, inherent

in fast-growing markets, the company manages to adapt its production to meet the

increasing demand of its customers.



In addition to a large offering of standard dimensional combinations in

flexible pre-insulated piping systems for the West European markets,

Terrendis also offers specific sanitary pipe dimensions for the Scandinavian

markets, or systems with a particular wall thickness of the carrier pipes for

the American markets





Terrendis products are developed to meet a wide variety of standards. This way,

the company holds a range recognized quality approvals and accreditations for

both the design and the production process (ISO 9001:2008), and also for

specific product materials and applications.





Press Contact - Agence AMALTHEA

Coradine Giannitrapani - Tel : +33 4 26 78 27 18 - Email :

cgiannitrapani(at)amalthea.fr

Séverine Charpentier - Tel : +33 4 26 78 27 11 - Email :

scharpentier(at)amalthea.fr



About Terrendis - www.terrendis.com



Created in 2009, RYB TERRA became Terrendis in December 2014. Terrendis is a

subsidiary of the RYB Group, one of the leading plastic manufacturers in France.



Terrendis is fully dedicated to manufacturing and marketing a comprehensive

range of highly flexible pre-insulated plastic piping systems (pipes and

accessories), primarily intended for the transport of heating water, sanitary

hot water, potable water, cooling water, waste water or other fluids, in

underground distribution networks



Terrendis combines RYB's core competences and know-how with extensive

product, channel and application experience, and a long-term commitment to the

sanitary and heating, infrastructure and renewable energy markets.









