Terrendis accelerates its international expansion
Grenoble, France - January 13, 2016 - With the creation of its factory in 2015,
in Belgium, intended to grow the export of the pre-insulated piping systems
solutions, Terrendis accelerates its international expansion through a network
of distribution partners and representations in Europe, North America and in
North Africa.
Thanks to one of the market's broadest offerings in dimensional combinations of
flexible pre-insulated piping systems, Terrendis adapts its product portfolio to
the diversity of specific requirements in a global market.
A distribution model with local strategic channel partners
Terrendis' success in the export markets builds on the close cooperation between
its centrally located operations and an extensive network of local, specialized
distribution partners. For this, the company selected in the different
geographic areas independent local distribution partners, largely recognized
within their allocated territories for their specific product and application
know-how in pre-insulated piping These local experts support our end-customers
in their native language, whilst providing direct access to local stocks.
Apart from the larger district heating projects, one of Terrendis' primary
routes to market is the supply to local installers through the nearby outlets
of the sanitary and heating wholesalers.
Product availability is a critical differentiating success factor in the
competitive market of pre-insulated piping systems. Therefore, having access
to a local logistic platform with sufficient inventory and suitable handling
capabilities is an absolute necessity for our channel partners.
With already some 15 countries covered in Europe and other parts of the world,
Terrendis continuous its search for potential new distribution partners and
representations.
"The central location of our brand new Terrendis operations in Belgium and our
innovative production method allow us to adapt our product offering to the
targeted geographical areas. Moreover, our distribution strategy to provide
local expertise and geographic proximity to the targeted markets, guarantees the
required flexibility to best serve our end-customers worldwide" summarizes Marc
Antoine Blin, Chairman of the RYB Group.
Reactivity, flexibility and product availability
Implementing a hybrid inventory management model, an experience based
combination between 'build to stock' & 'build to order', Terrendis guarantees
the critical product availability. Even with the strong fluctuations, inherent
in fast-growing markets, the company manages to adapt its production to meet the
increasing demand of its customers.
In addition to a large offering of standard dimensional combinations in
flexible pre-insulated piping systems for the West European markets,
Terrendis also offers specific sanitary pipe dimensions for the Scandinavian
markets, or systems with a particular wall thickness of the carrier pipes for
the American markets
Terrendis products are developed to meet a wide variety of standards. This way,
the company holds a range recognized quality approvals and accreditations for
both the design and the production process (ISO 9001:2008), and also for
specific product materials and applications.
Press Contact - Agence AMALTHEA
Coradine Giannitrapani - Tel : +33 4 26 78 27 18 - Email :
cgiannitrapani(at)amalthea.fr
Séverine Charpentier - Tel : +33 4 26 78 27 11 - Email :
scharpentier(at)amalthea.fr
About Terrendis - www.terrendis.com
Created in 2009, RYB TERRA became Terrendis in December 2014. Terrendis is a
subsidiary of the RYB Group, one of the leading plastic manufacturers in France.
Terrendis is fully dedicated to manufacturing and marketing a comprehensive
range of highly flexible pre-insulated plastic piping systems (pipes and
accessories), primarily intended for the transport of heating water, sanitary
hot water, potable water, cooling water, waste water or other fluids, in
underground distribution networks
Terrendis combines RYB's core competences and know-how with extensive
product, channel and application experience, and a long-term commitment to the
sanitary and heating, infrastructure and renewable energy markets.
