Navamedic ASA : Extra ordinary general meeting held

Navamedic ASA has today,13 January 2017, held an extra ordinary general meeting.
All resolutions were made in accordance with the board's/nomination committee's
proposals.

The minutes from the general meeting is attached hereto and will be made
available at www.navamedic.com.

Contact Navamedic ASA:
CFO Toril Ås
E-mail:toril.as(at)navamedic.com
Mobile;+47 95 70 10 71



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Extra ordinary general meeting:
http://hugin.info/136020/R/2071097/778272.pdf



Date: 01/13/2017 - 15:37
