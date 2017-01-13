Navamedic ASA : Extra ordinary general meeting held

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Navamedic ASA has today,13 January 2017, held an extra ordinary general meeting.
All resolutions were made in accordance with the board's/nomination committee's
proposals.
The minutes from the general meeting is attached hereto and will be made
available at www.navamedic.com.
Contact Navamedic ASA:
CFO Toril Ås
E-mail:toril.as(at)navamedic.com
Mobile;+47 95 70 10 71
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Extra ordinary general meeting:
http://hugin.info/136020/R/2071097/778272.pdf
More information:
http://www.navamedic.com
