Phoenix Windshield Replacement Cash Back Automobile Insurance Launched

Full-service auto glass repair specialists SafePro Auto Glass announced the launch of cashback for insurance windshield replacement in Phoenix. The insurance claim and cashback process are handled directly by the company, ensuring customers enjoy paperless claims as part of the Phoenix windshield replacement specials.

More information about SafePro Auto Glass and the cash back offer is available at [http://safeproautoglass.com](http://safeproautoglass.com/)



Windshield glass insurance is an add-on component to automobile insurance that is becoming a standard for most cars in the United States. In order to maximize the benefits of glass insurance in Arizona, SafePro Auto Glass offers its cashback on insurance-paid full windshield replacements. The value of the cash back is set at $150 and is made available to customers within 14 business days from the date of the windshield replacement.



As part of its Phoenix windshield replacement specials, SafePro Auto Glass conducts a full inspection of the vehicle's windshield to determine the need for a full replacement. If the automobile qualifies for a full windshield replacement, the company will liaise with the glass insurance provider to process the claim. This provides the customer with a paperless insurance service followed by a subsequent cashback.



According to a spokesperson for SafePro Auto Glass, "In keeping with our commitment to customer delight, we are happy to announce this cashback offer for our customers whose vehicles are insured against windshield and auto glass damage. As a six-time Angie's List Super Service Award Winner and a BBB A+ rated business, we endeavour to give back to our customers."



Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, SafePro Auto Glass is the largest private family owned auto glass replacement and repair company in Arizona. The company offers coverage of the Greater Phoenix Area, and mobile glass repair and replacement services to Maricopa County covering a 100-mile radius around Phoenix.The company's mobile services and technicians are available to perform repairs and replacements at any customer location within the service area. More information is available at their website at the link above.





SafePro Auto Glass

http://safeproautoglass.com/

Date: 01/13/2017

Comments on this PressRelease