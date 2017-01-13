About the Remarkable City of Berlin, Germany

(firmenpresse) - Berlin is definitely the capital city and seat of government from the Federal Republic of Germany. As a city-state Berlin is a country and will be the center with the metropolitan region Berlin / Brandenburg. Berlin with three.4 million inhabitants essentially the most populous and largest city of Germany, as well as the second biggest by population and by location, the fifth largest city in the European Union. Berlin is divided into twelve districts. Inside the urban location would be the rivers Spree and Havel, numerous modest streams and a number of lakes.



Very first documented within the 13th Century talked about was Berlin within the course of history more than once capital in the German states, for instance the Mark County along with the electorate of Brandenburg, the Kingdom of Prussia and the German Empire. The truth is, was the eastern component on the capital city in the German Democratic Republic. Since reunification in 1990 Berlin may be the capital of Germany, established by the German Bundestag, the Federal President and also the Federal Council.



The metropolis of Berlin is a cosmopolitan city of culture, politics, media and sciences. for a crucial European transportation hub and among the most visited cities on the continent. Institutions for example universities, analysis institutions and museums love international reputation. In the city are living and working artists, diplomats, and immigrants from all over the world. Berlin's history, nightlife, architecture and diverse living conditions are well known.



Tourism

Berlin is one of the busiest centers of national and international tourism. Since 2001, the number of overnight guests, the newly built hotels and their bed capacity to above average. In 2009, about 18.9 million overnight stays in Berlin accommodation facilities of eight.three million guests, and counted an estimated 132 million days guests. The city, following London, Paris and Rome using the preferred tourist location in Europe.





International guests account for about 40% of admissions. Here, guests from Italy, Fantastic Britain, the United states of america and also the Netherlands are within the top rated group. Key attractions are architectural, historical websites, museums, festivals, shopping, nightlife and major events, which includes a huge selection of a large number of guests every year. Berlin can also be among the largest international conference organizers in the world. The ICC will be the largest conference center in Europe, and in addition to the Messe Berlin on business tourism.



Through this improvement the tourism market in Berlin has develop into a mainstay of your regional economy. Moreover to the hospitality market and also the retail sector benefited tremendously in the Berlin Tourist.





