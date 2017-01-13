Woodstock Waterloo Ontario SEO SEM Online Marketing Services Launched

SEO Experts, a Toronto digital marketing agency, launched a wide range of SEO Services for clients in Woodstock, Waterloo, Toronto, and Vancouver. The digital marketing agency provides on-page optimization, backlinking and custom marketing plans for businesses looking to increase their Google visibility.
Internet marketing has grown tremendously over the past decade, with more and more businesses investing large amounts of money in search engine optimization and digital marketing campaigns. This is largely because more people than ever are turning to the internet in search of both online and offline businesses and products.
Recent studies show that more than 90% of all clients have used online reviews or search engines to find businesses and services, with more than 40% of Facebook users liking brand pages simply to get shopping suggestions. The trend towards internet-driven shopping is very strong, and many businesses seek potential ways of using this for marketing purposes.
One of the most important factors in digital marketing is Google visibility. According to recent reports, roughly two thirds of all keyword-specific traffic go to the top three Google search results, with more than 95% going to the first page. This means that businesses without an immediate presence on the first Google page for their target keywords are losing a serious source of organic traffic.
SEO Experts launched comprehensive SEO services for Canadian businesses looking to improve their Google visibility.
The company provides extensive on-page optimization services, in an effort to improve internal linking and maximize content SEO potential by optimizing it to the target keywords.
SEO Experts also provides a comprehensive site audit to identify all aspects that need addressing, as well as to create a custom SEO plan for each individual clients site.
Finally, the Toronto digital marketing agency undertakes all necessary efforts to devise a solid backlinking plan, aimed at increasing the authority of the target website and raising its overall Google ranking.
