Jump Start Wellness in 2017 at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami

Experience the ultimate Miami resort vacation package with 'Ultimate Wellness'

(firmenpresse) - MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- This month, The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami is offering the "" package to help set the new year off to a fit and fabulous start. At the refined, Miami Beach luxury resort, guests enjoy residential style accommodations and amenities perfectly suited to a wellness experience including a 750-foot, exquisite golden-sand beach and European-edged outdoor swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, full service with signature Core Fusion classes, complimentary bikes, jogging and biking maps, and more. With the weather in Florida at its prime in January, there is no better time than now to make the commitment to a healthier lifestyle in 2017 and plan a visit to for the "Ultimate Wellness" getaway.

In addition to daily moments of Zen and motivation to help set and commit to fitness goals, along with superior Ritz-Carlton service, the seven-night vacation package includes:

Overnight accommodations in Oceanfront 1 Bedroom Suite

Three cold pressed juices per day plus delivery to guest suite

Seven Fitness Classes at Exhale Bal Harbour (including signature yoga and barre classes)

Three 60-minute Private Personal Training Sessions

One 90-minute Deep Tissue Massage

One 90-minute Magic Facial

One Luxe Spa Manicure & Pedicure

Exhale Spa Gift Bag

Valet Parking

Resort Fee

Starting at $8,400 USD

Valid through March 31, 2017

For more information or to book "" package at The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami, please contact (305) 455-5400. The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour Miami is located at 10295 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL. For additional information, visit .

The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami is a refined 18-story property set in Miami's most exclusive destination on Collins Avenue. The two-story lobby displays a stunning multi-million dollar art collection and private elevators whisk guests up to their suites. Each floor houses only two suites, and the 2,800 square foot presidential suite boasts a private movie theater and panoramic balconies. Additional amenities include Bistro Bal Harbour, the resort's fresh, sea-to-table restaurant, a beautiful, 750 foot golden-sand beach, a European-edged outdoor swimming pool and private cabanas with personal hot tubs. Savor South Florida's finest flavors at Artisan Beach House, the resort's new globally inspired restaurant and special events venue from Executive Chef Paula DaSilva and nightlife impresario Seth Greenberg. The property is also home to Exhale Bal Harbour, a stunning waterfront spa featuring ten private therapy rooms, men's and women's saunas and steam rooms and offering Exhale's complete menu of award-winning spa therapies and Signature Core Fusion and Yoga classes. For additional information about The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami, please call (800) 241-3333, the hotel directly at (305) 455-5400, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at .

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at , for the latest company updates, visit and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

