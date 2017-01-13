IDS Top News: Innovative In Lab Solutions by VITA Zahnfabrik

On the IDS 2017 in Cologne, VITA Zahnfabrik will present new process-safe and efficient in lab solutions for highly esthetic results

(PresseBox) - Ready for practice: digital denture 2.0

The first full digital system VITA VIONIC® SOLUTIONS makes full dentures practicable and economical. The crucial difference comes from the VITA VIONIC® tooth library with its set-up intelligence. It enables 1,500 functional scenarios for the three leading CAD solutions 3Shape, exocad and Dental Wings. Digitally fabricated and individual total prosthetic rehabilitations will be of excellent quality. The material concept of VITA VIONIC® is available for the Ceramill® Motion 2 (Amann Girrbach) as well as for its system partners and transfers in digital precision: no tolerance, no intermediate analogue steps. After basal computer-aided manufacturing, the prefabricated teeth VITAPAN® EXCELL and VITAPAN® LINGOFORM fit in the VITA VIONIC® BASE easily. Together with the special glue VITA VIONIC® BOND, they can be integrated into the PMMA base quickly, precisely and reliably.

High-end esthetics ? VITA ENAMIC® multiColor and Super Translucent

VITA ENAMIC® has established itself as a solution for functional restorations since 2013. At this year?s IDS, the reliable material will attract attention with its integrated natural color gradient in six finely-nuanced layers from cervical to incisal area. The result: VITA ENAMIC® multiColor! The dual network enables esthetic single tooth restorations in the front and molar region. VITA ENAMIC® ST (Super Translucent), especially highly translucent, is ideal for veneers, inlays and restorations located in enamel. The solid material can be milled as usual and manufactured without any firing. All clinical advantages remain: A porous pre-sintered fine structure feldspar ceramic block (86 % by weight) is infiltrated with a polymer (14 % by weight). Its thin layer thickness allows for both minimally invasive and non-invasive rehabilitation. Chewing forces are absorbed by a dentin-like flexibility while ceramic crack growth is stopped at the polymer network interface. In this way, long-lasting restorative success rates are guaranteed.



What a tooth!

VITAPAN® EXCELL is the designated follower of the legendary prefabricated VITAPAN® tooth. Following natural examples, the highly esthetic tooth enables a practicable and efficient laboratory use for all prosthetic disciplines. Created as an absolute all-rounder, esthetic rules with natural morphology and surface texture for brilliant play of color and light were implemented. Due to its three-dimensional anatomical architecture in multiple layers and its well-balanced color gradient from neck to incisal area, the tooth appears very dynamic. The expanded palatal ridge makes an optimized recreation of the papilla possible. Perfect tooth axes and angles support an easy and harmonious set-up. The proven composite material VITA MRP (Microfiller Reinforced Polymer) provides safe workability and outstanding abrasion stability.

Stratify composite just like ceramics

VITA VM® LC flow will be your complete composite veneering system from dentine core to incisal area; the full color spectrum of VM LC® BASE DENTINE will be available in low viscosity from the IDS on. All frameworks can now also be veneered with the colors and effects of the ceramic VITA VM concept. Dental technicians can handle it according to the ceramic layering procedure they are used to. Thanks to its flowable consistency, the composite can be either applied directly with the syringe or layered with a brush from a mixing plate. Its thixotropic nature guarantees stability and reduces the rounds of intermediate luting required.

You want more details? Visit us at the IDS 2017 on our booth D-010 in exhibition hall 10.1. We look forward to welcoming you!

VITA® and other VITA products mentioned are registered trademarks of VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, Bad Säckingen, Germany.





Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/13/2017 - 17:35

Language: English

News-ID 517516

Character count: 4097

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Vita Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH&Co. KG

Stadt: Bad Säckingen





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease